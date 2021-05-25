Glancing Back for May 25

100 years ago,
May 25, 1921
MATTOON — George Cook has been engaged to sink a tubular well for the Mattoon Country Club, and has started on this job. Mr. Cook has for several years been connected with the Mattoon Clear Water Company and put down many of the tubular wells that supply water for that company. A crew under Bruce Ashmore, a well-known farmer living southeast of Mattoon, is dynamiting the stumps that remain in the fairways. The club's board of directors has received several applications for membership. The membership fee will be increased from $50 and war tax to $75 and war tax... MATTOON — After being connected with the Gabbert Lumber Co. and its predecessor for 36 years, R.A. Gabbert has disposed of his interest and retired from presidency of the company. Mr. Gabbert's interest has been purchased by P.R. Parker and others. Mr. Parker, who succeeds Mr. Gabbert as president of the company and becomes general manager also, has been connected with the company for several years... CHARLESTON — About 140 people attended the annual Charleston High School junior-senior banquet given in the Charleston Chamber of Commerce club rooms. Guests were received by junior class officers Harold Emery, Louis Bennett and Catherine O'Hair and class advisers Miss Neal, Miss Shortess and Mr. Colvin. One of the most interesting features of the program was the music furnished by William Bledsoe of Mattoon. Although only 14 years old, William is an artist with the xylophone. His first number was the "Poet and Peasant" overture. He was encored a number of times.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — Ralph Rhoden, chairman of the Coles County Regional Planning Commission, announced the appointment of Roger J. Barry as executive director of the commission, effective June 15. Barry has been serving as acting director since last October. Barry, a native of Raymond, has lived in Coles County for nine years. He has bachelor's and master's degrees from Eastern Illinois University and is completing requirements for a doctor's degree in economic geography from Indiana State University. Barry today said land acquisition for the Lincoln Lake project will not take place until August or September. But Barry said the hoped-for completion date of the lake still is December of 1976... MATTOON — A week-old strike of ready-mix concrete drivers in Mattoon, Charleston and Tuscola ended yesterday with ratification of a new contract. According to a Teamsters union official, the new pact calls for a 70-cent an hour wage increase retroactive to April 1, a 50 cents an hour increase on Oct. 1 and another 30 cents an hour increase on April 1, 1972. The initial 70-cent an hour raise brings the drivers' pay to $5.10 an hour.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — A total of 117 Mattoon High School students have been named to receive $97,100 in scholarships from four trust funds administered by First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust, Mike Hagen, trust officer, has announced. The William, Agnes and Elizabeth Burgess Memorial Scholarship Fund this year is providing $85,000, the John K. and Daisy H. Mason Scholarship Fund is awarding $7,600, the Myrna M. Johnson Scholarship is providing $3,000 and the Irene Storey Scholarship Fund $1,000. The four scholarships have provided more than $1.2 million in scholarships for MHS grads since their inception... CHARLESTON — From high school superstar to his college conference's track Athlete of the Year. Only when condensed into one sentence does Chris Watson's past year sound easy and automatic. The guy who led Chicago Leo to the 1995 IHSA Class AA boys track championship by winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes and helping relay teams to first in the 4x100 and second in the 4x200 also had quite a freshman year at Eastern Illinois University. He was a backup cornerback on EIU's 10-2 football team and had a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown. In track this spring, Watson helped the Panthers win the Mid-Continent Conference 4x100 and 4x400 relays and also was the conference champ in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.