Glancing Back for May 25

MATTOON — George Cook has been engaged to sink a tubular well for the Mattoon Country Club, and has started on this job. Mr. Cook has for several years been connected with the Mattoon Clear Water Company and put down many of the tubular wells that supply water for that company. A crew under Bruce Ashmore, a well-known farmer living southeast of Mattoon, is dynamiting the stumps that remain in the fairways. The club's board of directors has received several applications for membership. The membership fee will be increased from $50 and war tax to $75 and war tax... MATTOON — After being connected with the Gabbert Lumber Co. and its predecessor for 36 years, R.A. Gabbert has disposed of his interest and retired from presidency of the company. Mr. Gabbert's interest has been purchased by P.R. Parker and others. Mr. Parker, who succeeds Mr. Gabbert as president of the company and becomes general manager also, has been connected with the company for several years... CHARLESTON — About 140 people attended the annual Charleston High School junior-senior banquet given in the Charleston Chamber of Commerce club rooms. Guests were received by junior class officers Harold Emery, Louis Bennett and Catherine O'Hair and class advisers Miss Neal, Miss Shortess and Mr. Colvin. One of the most interesting features of the program was the music furnished by William Bledsoe of Mattoon. Although only 14 years old, William is an artist with the xylophone. His first number was the "Poet and Peasant" overture. He was encored a number of times.