Glancing Back for May 26

MATTOON — Current business in the Big Four Railroad freight department has shown improvement in the past week. The berry business has been considerable with seven carloads taken on for Monday. Butter, poultry and eggs have considerable volume of business. Shipments from here are made to Boston and New York. The Wadleys shipped three cars of dressed poultry and two cars of live poultry this week. There is little milk shipment in or out of Mattoon. The milk cans go like passengers with a ticket around their neck in the baggage cars with the dogs and the bicycles... CHARLESTON — The new city administration in Charleston is enforcing the curfew law, and the population of those age 16 and under is very much worked up over the new order of being chased off the streets after the sounding of the curfew bell at 8 o'clock each night. The youngsters are "sore," and so express themselves in open terms when they are told to "git for home." ... MATTOON — Dr. E.E. Richardson, city health officer, states that the condition of communicable diseases is excellent, that there are few cases now under quarantine and that in general Mattoon is in good condition of health. Two cases of whooping cough, a case of diphtheria and a case of typhoid are still under quarantine. The city has no case of scarlet fever at present.