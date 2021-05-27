Glancing Back for May 27

MATTOON — Four years ago yesterday, May 26, 1917, a cyclone which brought death and havoc to Mattoon, struck the older part of Dodge Grove Cemetery, and the low-cut stumps of its former shade trees linger to remind one of its former beauty. Dodge Grove Cemetery was opened in 1862, though not opened formerly until the following year. Sexton Haskell is getting the grounds in a special dress for the coming of Memorial Day. Flowers are in bloom all over the occupied portions of the cemetery... MATTOON — Frank Orndorff, Hugh Boorom, Harry Boorom and Joe Mock will start Saturday on an expedition in which they will go to Eldorado, Ill., and continue the exploration of a cave which Orndorff has previously entered for about a half mile. How long it is and where it ends will be the object of the present trip, and pictures will be taken and a log kept of the discoveries. Entrance to the cave lies about two-thirds of the way up a high hill. Underneath is a network of caverns and corridors and chambers. The route will be chalk-marked by the party and flash-lights will be taken of the interior of the cave.