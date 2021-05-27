Glancing Back for May 27

100 years ago,
May 27, 1921
MATTOON — Four years ago yesterday, May 26, 1917, a cyclone which brought death and havoc to Mattoon, struck the older part of Dodge Grove Cemetery, and the low-cut stumps of its former shade trees linger to remind one of its former beauty. Dodge Grove Cemetery was opened in 1862, though not opened formerly until the following year. Sexton Haskell is getting the grounds in a special dress for the coming of Memorial Day. Flowers are in bloom all over the occupied portions of the cemetery... MATTOON — Frank Orndorff, Hugh Boorom, Harry Boorom and Joe Mock will start Saturday on an expedition in which they will go to Eldorado, Ill., and continue the exploration of a cave which Orndorff has previously entered for about a half mile. How long it is and where it ends will be the object of the present trip, and pictures will be taken and a log kept of the discoveries. Entrance to the cave lies about two-thirds of the way up a high hill. Underneath is a network of caverns and corridors and chambers. The route will be chalk-marked by the party and flash-lights will be taken of the interior of the cave.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Two Coles County men are preparing for the latest episode of the "great Scheiding-Johnston adventures. Randall Scheiding, a radio broadcasting instructor at Lake Land College, and George Johnston, completing a master's degree in zoology at Eastern Illinois University, are preparing for a trip by horseback to Colorado Springs, Colo. They spent a week on a raft on the Mississippi River in June 1970 and hitchhiked to Colorado Springs over last Christmas vacation. A trip to Colorado in 1963 was their first adventure. Scheduled to leave the Charles Blagg residence on Illinois Route 316 where they stable their horses, the pair is hopeful of reaching Colorado Springs by the first week of August... CHARLESTON — A meeting of the Illinois Pollution Control Board in Charleston last night was marked by disagreement over using digested sludge as fertilizer on Douglas County farmland. A Chicago company has been shipping sludge from the Metropolitan Sanitary District of Chicago for use on some farmland near Arcola. Dale Bateman, Douglas County farm adviser, said more information is needed before applying the waste on Douglas County land, "some of the best agricultural land in the world."