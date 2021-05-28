Glancing Back for May 28

100 years ago,
May 28, 1921
MATTOON — The observance on Monday of Memorial Day is really divided into four parts. During the forenoon, Calvary Cemetery will be visited and graves of soldiers and sailors there will be covered with flowers. At 2 o'clock, Col. S.D. Geary, grand marshal for the day, will start the memorial procession at the post office on Charleston Avenue, then head north on 14th Street to Broadway, thence west to 19th Street, thence north to Western Avenue, thence west to 22nd Street and thence north to Dodge Grove. The committee expects about 1,000 people in the parade ending with the 40 members of the Grand Army of the Republic in automobiles... MATTOON — Preparation for the Central Illinois Petroleum Co. are focusing rapidly on the beginning of field work. After a report from a state geologist and a report from Edward A. Hill of Fort Worth, Texas, location of drillings will soon be determined. The rig for the first well is now assembled and will be shipped soon to Mattoon. Mr. Hill is the geologist who made a preliminary survey for a foreign oil company last October. Mr. Hill earlier said the first three locations he selected would develop wells with oil.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Louis M. Christen, Coles County farm adviser, said yesterday a plant pathologist at the University of Illinois notified him that Southern corn blight had been found in a sample of corn Christen sent him for analysis. The blight was found in North Okaw Township, southeast of Arthur. Christen also believes a plant from Seven Hickory Township north of Charleston also has the blight. Both instances of corn blight were from volunteer corn which grows from residue left from crops of past years... MATTOON — A Mattoon Aerie of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles will be instituted Sunday at the American Legion Hall. The aerie will be located in quarters now being remodeled at 2013 Western Ave. Organizer is Harold R. Dailey of Charleston, a member of Charleston Aerie 3100. The charter of the Mattoon Aerie will include about 100 names.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — The Memorial Day weekend saw cloudy skies and soggy picnics as more than 3 inches of rain fell over the holiday weekend. Local weather observer Dalias Price said that 3.18 inches of rain fell over the past four days. So far, 14 inches of rain have fallen in April and May, Price said. Despite the periodic rain, local veterans were able to conduct their annual Memorial Day observances throughout Coles County. Overcast skies and occasional rain kept the number of visitors at each site lower than normal... OAKLAND — In 1964, 10 residents of Oakland believed there was a need for a swimming pool and recreational facility in the community. After 32 years, those 10 people were recognized with a plaque in a ceremony Sunday at the pool. Karen Temples, Oakland park board director, said the community is indebted to those who joined to create the pool complex. The plaque bears the names of Cleo Duzan, Fred Miller, Max Miller, Tom Petty, Dr. Robert Flinn, Wayne Freeman, Howard Miller, Gene Taber, Mrs. J.W. Wiggington and the Oakland National Bank. Nine of the benefactors contributed $5,000 each while Howard Miller donated the land on which the pool, ball diamonds and park sit. The 10 then cosigned a $100,000 loan.