Glancing Back for May 28

MATTOON — The observance on Monday of Memorial Day is really divided into four parts. During the forenoon, Calvary Cemetery will be visited and graves of soldiers and sailors there will be covered with flowers. At 2 o'clock, Col. S.D. Geary, grand marshal for the day, will start the memorial procession at the post office on Charleston Avenue, then head north on 14th Street to Broadway, thence west to 19th Street, thence north to Western Avenue, thence west to 22nd Street and thence north to Dodge Grove. The committee expects about 1,000 people in the parade ending with the 40 members of the Grand Army of the Republic in automobiles... MATTOON — Preparation for the Central Illinois Petroleum Co. are focusing rapidly on the beginning of field work. After a report from a state geologist and a report from Edward A. Hill of Fort Worth, Texas, location of drillings will soon be determined. The rig for the first well is now assembled and will be shipped soon to Mattoon. Mr. Hill is the geologist who made a preliminary survey for a foreign oil company last October. Mr. Hill earlier said the first three locations he selected would develop wells with oil.