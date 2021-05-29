Glancing Back for May 29

MATTOON — Police yesterday picked up a package containing about two ounces of hashish at the Mattoon Post Office. Police obtained a search warrant after a postal inspector in Chicago told them that during a routine inspection of mail coming from outside the U.S. a quantity of compressed vegetable material was found in six silver foil packets concealed in a box of candy addressed to a woman in Mattoon. Police said they believe there is no woman living in Mattoon having the same name as is on the package. The parcel apparently was sent through military mail... CHARLESTON — A neighborhood park will be dedicated tomorrow afternoon in honor of the late William "Bill" Woods, former mayor of Charleston. Located in the northeast part of the city, the park is about one acre in size. It will be equipped with playground equipment, basketball court and a pavilion. Woods served as Charleston streets commissioner from 1945 to 1949 and was mayor from 1961 to 1965. He died in 1967. Woods Park is a city recreation department project... SHELBYVILLE — An unimportant little stream that used to meander its troublesome 325-mile way across southern Illinois to the despair of farmer and townsman alike is well along toward being transformed into a wonderland and treasure chest of water resources. The Kaskaskia River, little more than a muddy ditch in most seasons, but a raging spring monster, has given rise to Lake Shelbyville, a jewel of quiet beauty and utility. Estimates are that visitors will spend at least $15 million a year when the lake, officially opened this year, hits its stride. More than a million people visited it last season.