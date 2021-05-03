Glancing Back for May 3

MATTOON — Two more railroad cars of livestock went out of Mattoon to the St. Louis market yesterday. A mixed load was sent out by the Mattoon Shipping Association, making the ninth since its organization. The other, a load of hogs, was sent by Frank Tewel, a farmer near the city. The association received the top price of the day for its hogs, $8.45... TUSCOLA — The Egyptian Trail, from Tuscola to the Arcola Township line has been in bad condition since the spring rains, there being some bad mud holes near the Lear farm. These holes are so deep that the automobiles sink in the ruts until the axles drag the surface. It is expected that this will be one of the first roads in the township repaired, and oiled after the weather settles. The Arcola section of the trail is in good condition... MATTOON — Mrs. Frances Moran and daughter, Miss Cecilia, returned home Sunday from Webster Groves, Mo., where on April 30 they attended the ceremony of the reception and profession of a number of young women in the St. Joseph's Convent of Mercy. Mrs. Moran's daughter, Miss Winnifred, was one of the number who professed her vows and was received into the order. Her name will be Sister Mary Patricia, which she took at the time of her reception into the order.