Glancing Back for May 3

100 years ago,
May 3, 1921
MATTOON — Two more railroad cars of livestock went out of Mattoon to the St. Louis market yesterday. A mixed load was sent out by the Mattoon Shipping Association, making the ninth since its organization. The other, a load of hogs, was sent by Frank Tewel, a farmer near the city. The association received the top price of the day for its hogs, $8.45... TUSCOLA — The Egyptian Trail, from Tuscola to the Arcola Township line has been in bad condition since the spring rains, there being some bad mud holes near the Lear farm. These holes are so deep that the automobiles sink in the ruts until the axles drag the surface. It is expected that this will be one of the first roads in the township repaired, and oiled after the weather settles. The Arcola section of the trail is in good condition... MATTOON — Mrs. Frances Moran and daughter, Miss Cecilia, returned home Sunday from Webster Groves, Mo., where on April 30 they attended the ceremony of the reception and profession of a number of young women in the St. Joseph's Convent of Mercy. Mrs. Moran's daughter, Miss Winnifred, was one of the number who professed her vows and was received into the order. Her name will be Sister Mary Patricia, which she took at the time of her reception into the order.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — The total book value of buildings and other property at Eastern Illinois University now stands at $59.5 million. The 15-year administration of EIU President Quincy Doudna, which ends with his retirement this fall, will have witnessed the expenditure of $49.5 million on building construction. The actual cost of construction at EIU from its founding in 1895 to 1956, when Doudna's term began, was about $5 million. Those buildings have doubled in value. The present student enrollment of 8,600 is more than four times as great as the 1956 enrollment of 2,000 when Doudna's term began... MATTOON — Staff Sgt. Thomas Allen Pollard, a National Guardsman in the Mattoon unit, received his second lieutenant bars from Maj. Gen. Harold Patton, National Guard adjutant general for the State of Illinois on Saturday. The direct commission was given during ceremonies at field training in Shelbyville. Pollard is a Vietnam veteran... MATTOON — Merwon Kelsey of Mattoon reigned as singles champion of the Elks Club state bowling tournament in Peoria Sunday. Kelsey bowled games of 219, 215 and 276 for a 710 scratch series. His handicap total was 756. There were 2,346 singles entries in the tournament.
25 years ago, 1996
STEWARDSON — Garden tractor pulling is a less expensive hobby than pulling full-size tractors. But that doesn't mean there's any less excitement in the competition. Tim Baumgarten of Stewardson pulled big tractors until about five years ago. He said he still has fun with garden tractors and doesn't have the same expense as with regular tractors. Baumgarten recently won the Winter Nationals Pulling Championships in Des Moines, Iowa. He pulled in the stock-altered class of garden tractors, competing against 30 others. He credited his win to determination and the use of cured tires... CHARLESTON — Dee Braden, executive director of the Coles County Council on Aging, recently was honored by the agency's board of directors for her tenure of 20 years with the council. She began work with the aging council in March 1976 as an outreach worker with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. Two years later, she was named to the newly created position as executive director. One of the programs started under her leadership was a countywide transportation system.