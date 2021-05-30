Glancing Back for May 30

MATTOON — A citizen's military training camp will be opened at Camp Grant for residents of Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan for four weeks beginning July 21. The aim of this camp and others is to promote good citizenship and an interest in national defense. Camp Grant is located in the Rockford area. The U.S. War Department plans to bring together young men of all occupations between the ages of 16 and 35 years who are of sound character, intelligence and physical condition. Enrollment at the camp implies no later service obligation, although it is hoped that men who attend will be inclined to enroll with the National Guard or Reserves... MATTOON — A little girl, about 5 years of age, whose name could not be ascertained, was locked in the German Evangelical Church on North 21st Street Sunday morning following church services and remained a prisoner for half an hour or more. The little girl had evidently fallen asleep on one of the benches when Henry DeBuhr, church treasurer, locked the doors after service. Mr. DeBuhr, after he had been home half an hour or more, was summoned by telephone, and when he reached the church and opened the door, there stood the little girl shading her eyes from the light. The girl's mother said her daughter had attended church with some neighbor children but did not come home with them.