Glancing Back for May 31

100 years ago,
May 31, 1921
MATTOON — Memorial Day passed off without a shower and the afternoon procession was one of the most complete and best that has ever been held here. The excitement of the day was considerable for the aged men who compose the Grand Army of the Republic, and though they rode in automobiles, it was a tiring day for them. The younger men of the American Legion, for whom the day has created new meaning with the events of the past five years, shared in the memorial to all who have gone forward through the wars of the nation... MATTOON — The Mattoon Chautauqua has partially completed its program for the 1921 season. It will open at Peterson Park on Aug. 21 and close on Aug. 28. The program for the opening day of the chautauqua will be a lecture by William Jennings Bryan, on three occasions the Democratic Party's nominee for president. The entire program is being made up with a view of securing variety and strength. One of those scheduled is Frank Mulholland of Ohio, past president of Rotary International.
50 years ago, 1971
Memorial Day holiday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
SHELBYVILLE — With the beginning of June fast approaching, the beaches at Lake Shelbyville remain closed because of high water. The pool elevation of Lake Shelbyville yesterday was 615.75 feet above sea level, which is 16 feet above normal summer pool. This is a rise of more than half a foot in the last 24 hours and a three-foot rise since May 26. All beaches and the Coon Creek Nature Trail are closed because of the high water. Boat launching is available at all parks except the Dam West Recreation Area which remains closed... MATTOON — Straight-A students at Mattoon Junior High School were recognized at an awards ceremony recently. Daniel Walk, Mita Patel, Tyler Kearney, Anna Kain, Jessica Hanner and Ryan Fellers, all from eighth grade; and Carly Hawkins, Kerrie Probst, Heather Metzelaars, Ana Inman, Gabriel Holmes, Cory Driver and Brenna Burgh, all from seventh grade.