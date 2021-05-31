Glancing Back for May 31

MATTOON — Memorial Day passed off without a shower and the afternoon procession was one of the most complete and best that has ever been held here. The excitement of the day was considerable for the aged men who compose the Grand Army of the Republic, and though they rode in automobiles, it was a tiring day for them. The younger men of the American Legion, for whom the day has created new meaning with the events of the past five years, shared in the memorial to all who have gone forward through the wars of the nation... MATTOON — The Mattoon Chautauqua has partially completed its program for the 1921 season. It will open at Peterson Park on Aug. 21 and close on Aug. 28. The program for the opening day of the chautauqua will be a lecture by William Jennings Bryan, on three occasions the Democratic Party's nominee for president. The entire program is being made up with a view of securing variety and strength. One of those scheduled is Frank Mulholland of Ohio, past president of Rotary International.