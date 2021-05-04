Glancing Back for May 4

MATTOON — Mayor Kizer and all of the aldermen except Boyle and Gwinn were present at the meeting of the Mattoon City Council yesterday evening. The approval of the American LaFrance pumper fire engine purchase was approved and ordered at $12,500. Favorable report on its purchase was made by Fire Chief Weaver, who stated the new engine had met all requirements of the board of underwriters. One thousand feet of hose was ordered from a Boston company. Also at last night's council meeting, Dr. E.E. Richardson was appointed as city health officer to succeed Dr. R.J. Coultas... MATTOON — During the two-year period of Dr. Coultas' service as city health officer, has dropped the number of communicable diseases from 632 to 341 for the year that ended April 30. The number of measles cases was reduced from 332 cases in the first year of his term to 13 this past year. Influenza, with 151 cases the first year, disappeared entirely this past year. Increases were seen in cases of typhoid fever (from 19 to 39), whooping cough (32 to 42), chicken pox (41 to 56), small pox (0 to 7) and social diseases (35 to 70).