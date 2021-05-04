Glancing Back for May 4

100 years ago,
May 4, 1921
MATTOON — Mayor Kizer and all of the aldermen except Boyle and Gwinn were present at the meeting of the Mattoon City Council yesterday evening. The approval of the American LaFrance pumper fire engine purchase was approved and ordered at $12,500. Favorable report on its purchase was made by Fire Chief Weaver, who stated the new engine had met all requirements of the board of underwriters. One thousand feet of hose was ordered from a Boston company. Also at last night's council meeting, Dr. E.E. Richardson was appointed as city health officer to succeed Dr. R.J. Coultas... MATTOON — During the two-year period of Dr. Coultas' service as city health officer, has dropped the number of communicable diseases from 632 to 341 for the year that ended April 30. The number of measles cases was reduced from 332 cases in the first year of his term to 13 this past year. Influenza, with 151 cases the first year, disappeared entirely this past year. Increases were seen in cases of typhoid fever (from 19 to 39), whooping cough (32 to 42), chicken pox (41 to 56), small pox (0 to 7) and social diseases (35 to 70).
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council tonight is scheduled to approve a 1971-72 budget which estimates spending at $1,595,615, an increase of $208,435 over the current budget. City Clerk Charles White said this working budget does not include water, sewer, library and Dodge Grove Cemetery. They all have separately approved budgets. The $1,595,615 figure is an increase of 15 percent over last year's figure of $1,387,180. White said most of the increase comes from a recently approved $30 a month salary increase plus additional money for parking lots... NEOGA — Fifty acres of apple trees in bloom is a sight to behold. Moran's Orchard is an array of unusually large blooms this year — blooms which only occur when when weather conditions are just right, according to Norbert Moran. They are the most solid blossoms Moran has seen and he's been in the business 47 years. While the full blossoms do not ensure a good apple crop, Moran said that because of the good pollination taking place this spring, "this will be one of my best crops."
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — About 30 pounds of chlorine leaked inside a tank at the sewer department yesterday afternoon. A gasket busted while department Superintendent Joe McKenzie and another employee attempted to open a valve while cleaning valves and tubing. McKenzie said the two ran from the room and closed the door to contain the leak. Firefighters arrived a few minutes later and capped the leak... MATTOON — Dozens of cadets from the Junior Officer Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Mattoon High School received awards yesterday at the 61st annual awards day. Cadet Lt. Col. Katherine Mitchell received the Hagen Trophy for serving as the battalion commander this year. She also made a few remarks about her year as commander. David Landrus received the Ferris Trophy for most outstanding company commander while Army Superior Cadet medals went to Nicole Hudson, Seann Williams, Justin Hammer and Holly Wright. The Military Order of the Purple Heart was presented to Nicole Hudson.