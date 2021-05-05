Glancing Back for May 5

MATTOON — W.E. Dole, highway commissioner and a Coles County delegation, returned last night from Springfield where they had a conference with Gov. Small in relation to getting work started on building the Big Four Trail. The governor was interested, Dole said, and told those present that consideration of the road extension would be given when work is once more taken up. The governor said there would be no more work before July 1. Mr. Dole was accompanied by E.T. Guthrie of Mattoon and by Fred More, "Jack" Jeffries and Fred G. Hudson of Charleston... MATTOON — There has been a noticeable drop in freight business along the Big Four Railroad. However, shipments of poultry and dairy products have been considerable during the past week. Thirty-four rail cars of strawberries have been brought into Mattoon this past week. There is no movement of grain at present and none in sight, but there has been a little life in the broomcorn market, as seven rail cars have been shipped to broommakers in the East.

CHARLESTON — Coles County Farm Adviser Louis M. Christen said today that an estimated 60 percent of the corn has been planted in the county but some of it is not in the best condition due to dry weather. Some of the seed is laying in dry soil and won't grow until it gets moisture, Christen said. Mattoon has had 7.19 inches of precipitation this year, compared to 10.76 inches at this time last year. In April this area received just .31 of an inch of rain... MATTOON — Vandals caused an estimated $500 damage to the Robert G. DeMars Memorial Youth Center in Peterson Park. Richard Kiger, DeMars Center director, said several windows were broken, including a plate glass window in the front door. He said windows were broken at the same time police were elsewhere in the park checking on earlier damage done to lights throughout the park... CHARLESTON — The Rev. James Groppi, militant civil rights priest, told several hundred people at Eastern Illinois University's Lantz Gym last night that "the gospel message should be carried out into the streets." Groppi, from Milwaukee, has been active in civil rights for African-Americans and in opposing the Vietnam War. The priest said he believes "a man does not save his soul by going to church on Sunday and being a racist on Monday and ignoring war and other social problems."