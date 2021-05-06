Glancing Back for May 6

MATTOON — For several years, a great deal of work has been done on the Illinois Central Railroad on the Illinois Division, and last year at this time 250 men were at work in and around Mattoon, the men working 10 hours a day. This year the work is being done by 75 men. There is not much bridge work being done on this section of the Illinois Central. Track ties are still coming into Mattoon, from eight to 10 carloads a month. A large stock has been accumulated, until now there are some 40,000 ties, or about 100 carloads, on hand ready for use... SPRINGFIELD — Introduction of a resolution by state Sen. John Denvir of Chicago, asking that the state of Illinois be divided into two separate states, recalls the untiring efforts of Nathaniel Pope in Congress to have this same Northern Illinois territory included in the state which was admitted to the Union as a state in 1818. Sen. Denvir's resolution asks that Congress divide Illinois into two separate states, to be known as North Illinois and South Illinois. In North Illinois would be the counties of Cook, Kane, DuPage, Boone, DeKalb, Lake, McHenry and Will. The proposal is because of "Downstate's studied unfairness to Chicago," Sen. Denvir said. All of these Chicago area counties were part of the strip of 8,500 square miles for which Pope fought to have included in the state. Because of Confederate sympathies in southern Illinois, it is doubtful that Illinois would have remained in the Union during the Civil War had the northern counties not been annexed.