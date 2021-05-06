Glancing Back for May 6

100 years ago,
May 6, 1921
MATTOON — For several years, a great deal of work has been done on the Illinois Central Railroad on the Illinois Division, and last year at this time 250 men were at work in and around Mattoon, the men working 10 hours a day. This year the work is being done by 75 men. There is not much bridge work being done on this section of the Illinois Central. Track ties are still coming into Mattoon, from eight to 10 carloads a month. A large stock has been accumulated, until now there are some 40,000 ties, or about 100 carloads, on hand ready for use... SPRINGFIELD — Introduction of a resolution by state Sen. John Denvir of Chicago, asking that the state of Illinois be divided into two separate states, recalls the untiring efforts of Nathaniel Pope in Congress to have this same Northern Illinois territory included in the state which was admitted to the Union as a state in 1818. Sen. Denvir's resolution asks that Congress divide Illinois into two separate states, to be known as North Illinois and South Illinois. In North Illinois would be the counties of Cook, Kane, DuPage, Boone, DeKalb, Lake, McHenry and Will. The proposal is because of "Downstate's studied unfairness to Chicago," Sen. Denvir said. All of these Chicago area counties were part of the strip of 8,500 square miles for which Pope fought to have included in the state. Because of Confederate sympathies in southern Illinois, it is doubtful that Illinois would have remained in the Union during the Civil War had the northern counties not been annexed.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — A much-needed rain fell on the Mattoon area and the day turned into night for a time this morning, but by mid-day the skies had cleared. There was a lightning-caused power outage in some parts of southwest Mattoon and hail reportedly did some damage in portions of Cumberland County. Precipitation last night and and through 6:30 a.m. today was measured at .61 of an inch. That was more than twice as much rain as the city had received in the entire month of April... CHARLESTON — Approximately 350 Eastern Illinois University students and faculty staged a peace march yesterday afternoon from EIU's Booth Library to the courthouse square in Charleston and back to campus. The marchers, walking to the square on Seventh Street and back to the university on Sixth Street, received a police escort. There were no incidents... CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University baseball diamond has been named Monier Field in honor of the man who supervised its construction six years ago. Camille Monier, former superintendent of grounds at EIU, retired in 1965 after 32 years of service at the university. A special interest late in his career was development of the baseball field, which is located south of Lincoln Field (football). The Lantz Building was constructed on the site of the old EIU baseball diamond.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — The weather may not have been cooperative, but it didn't stop a throng of people from visiting Lawson Park for dedication of the Jim Kinball Memorial pressbox and concession stand Saturday morning. Jay Kimball, son of the former sports editor of the Journal Gazette and Charleston Courier, said it was an honor for the family and for his dad. Tom Kimball, another son, said this was their dad's favorite time of the year with the start of the Major League Baseball season and the Indianapolis 500 race coming at the end of the month... WINDSOR — Organizers are preparing for the 100th Windsor Harvest Picnic this summer with some fund-raising events this month. Orders for special-event license plates for temporary use will be taken through May 31. The plates will help promote the centennial festival which will held April 21-24. The cost for the set is $20 and just 200 sets are available, organizer Molly Vasquez said. Plates may be displayed on vehicles June 26 through Aug. 24, final day of the Harvest Festival.