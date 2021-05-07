Glancing Back for May 7

CHARLESTON — Recently elected Mayor Dunn has made city appointments for the year. They include J.R. Oman, chief of police; Frank Snyder, night patrolman and J. Paul Jones, day patrolman; Bessie McCarthy, special collector; Dr. H.A. Shaffer, Board of Health chairman; Charles Wallace, city attorney; John W. Rauch, fire chief; Earl T. Lang, assistant fire chief; and J.H. Bails, street superintendent... SULLIVAN — Not a telegraph station exists along the Wabash Railroad between Sullivan and Shumway is one of the latest acts of retrenchment being waged by that railroad. Some time ago the wires were taken from the stations at Stewardson and Strasburg, and now they have been removed from the station at Windsor. Moreover, the company has reduced the working hours of the agent at Windsor, cutting his eight hours into two shifts and reducing the salary about $50 a month... CHARLESTON — Preliminaries in the oratorical contests at the Eastern Illinois State Normal School were held this morning and two of the contestants from Mattoon have an opportunity in the finals this evening. Loren Ely is in the orations finals and Louise Bresee is still in the dramatics competition.

CHARLESTON — "The Sound of Music" being performed through Tuesday in the Fine Arts Theater at Eastern Illinois University is being presented in honor of retiring EIU President Quincy Doudna and his wife, Winifred. The Doudnas will attend tomorrow evening's showing of the smash musical. Glendon gabbard, head of the theatre arts department at EIU, is directing the play. June Johnson and Delbert Simon of the School of Music serve as musical directors. The Broadway classic is being dedicated to the Doudnas in appreciation of the Doudnas' support of the arts at EIU, Gabbard said... MATTOON — H.G. Lawson of rural Charleston brought about a dozen hail samples to the Journal Gazette office yesterday afternoon just after the areas south of Mattoon were battered by the oversized ice pellets. Lawson was in Toledo when the storm began and said some of the hail was as large as tennis balls. By the time he brought several to the newspaper office, they still were larger than golf balls. A greenhouse in Toledo suffered severe glass damage during the storm. The hail storm lasted about 10 minutes with hail piling up as much as 10 inches deep in some spots.