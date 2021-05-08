Glancing Back for May 8

MATTOON — City officials now face the difficult task of issuing more than $5.2 million in sewer bonds by July 15. The Illinois Pollution Control Board recently ordered that all bonds needed to finance a sewer system improvement program be issued by that date. The cost is estimated at between $5.2 million and $5.5 million. George Pendell, the city's coordinator of state and federal aid, recently said the city won't need the entire amount right away and could fund improvements in stages. City Commissioner George Wedel said the city may have to issue general obligation bonds in order to get immediate funds until revenue bond money would be available... MATTOON — Two school-related organizations recently elected officers. New Mattoon Area Council PTA officers include Mrs. Clifford Metzger, president; Mrs. Wesley Mefford, vice president; Mrs. Robert Trick, secretary; and Mrs. Marion Patrick, treasurer. Mattoon school district teachers elected new officers of the Mattoon Education Association. They are Paul Birch, president; Barclay Mills, vice president; Mrs. Barbara Slavens, secretary; and Sam Houston, treasurer.

CHARLESTON — Trailmobile and United Paperworkers union officials met for 10 minutes yesterday and left no closer to ending the nearly four-month lockout. Neither side made any offers or counter-offers yesterday. About 1,000 Trailmobile employees have been locked out in the contract dispute. The company has brought in about 300 replacement workers to build the trailers. No further talks are scheduled at this time... CHARLESTON — Gary Nohren, a member of the Coles County Barbershop Chorus, recently was named "Barbershopper of the Year" for the state of Illinois. Of the nearly 1,800 barbershop singers in Illinois, only one Award for Barbershop Excellence is presented each year. Nohren received the award at the annual spring contest and convention in Peoria. He first joined the Barbershop Singing Society in 1968 as a member of the Champaign-Urbana chapter. In 1983, Nohren joined the Coles County chapter... MATTOON — Two Mattoon school district families are among a select few nationwide to test educational software in their home. The Mattoon district is one of three test sites for the Computer Curriculum Corp., which is examining the effectiveness of computers in homes. Renita Browder of Mattoon and Tolry Hilgenberg of Humboldt trained this week on the computers that will be placed in their homes for eight weeks, beginning today. The program is coordinated by Mary Parker, Title I director for the school district.