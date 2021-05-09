Glancing Back for May 9

100 years ago,
May 9, 1921
MATTOON — On Thursday of this week, the auditorium of the new Lowell School is to be dedicated to the memory of the late Mrs. Olive Brim. A bronze tablet is to be unveiled in memory of her with a string which fastens the tablet covering to be pulled by little Billie Brim, son of Mr. and Mrs. Maddox Brim and grandson of the woman being honored. The tablet, hand-sculptured, contains these words: "Farewell, dear friend, Your work is done; Your influence lives For those to come." Mrs. Olive Boulware Brim was principal of the school for 20 years and a teacher in Mattoon for 30 years... CHARLESTON — While Champaign won honors in the big track and field meet, Mattoon High School won two of the four first places in the oratorical contests. Miss Louise Bresee won in dramatic reading with "How the LaRue Stakes Were Lost" and Loren Ealy came out No. 1 in orations, his topic being "The Death Penalty." Five meet records were smashed in the 27-school contest on the Eastern Illinois State Normal School track... SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Len Small today signed the state normal school appropriations bill for the five schools. The appropriations were: State Normal University, $25,465; Southern Illinois Normal, $17,334; Eastern Illinois Normal, $16,327; Northern Illinois Normal, $17,009; and Western Illinois Normal, $15,080.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Heavy rain hit Mattoon about 1:30 p.m. yesterday. Standing water throughout town slowed motorists. Mattoon received 1.45 inches of rain while Charleston was hit with 1.16 inches. Some communities in the area reported up to 4 inches of rain in the storm. A two-block area of DeWitt Avenue near Ninth Street was closed for a couple hours because of flooding. Three youths in Tuscola were swept away while playing in a creek. They managed to get out of the rushing waters without injury. There were reports of vehicles being swept off the road near Bethany in Moultrie County... PEORIA — The weather was lousy and the plane was small, but Gov. Jim Edgar and his entourage were flying across Central Illinois in rough weather yesterday. Then came a brilliant flash and a boom: lightning had struck the plane. A small fire began and smoke filled the cabin. Passengers donned oxygen masks and the pilot managed to land the plane at Peoria. ... CHARLESTON — Two buildings each in Mattoon and Charleston will be added to the Coles County Register of Historic Places on Wednesday. Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church and the Illinois Central Railroad Station, both in Mattoon, and Pemberton Hall and McAfee Gymnasium, both on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston, are scheduled for inclusion on the county's register of historic places. It is part of the annual Historic Preservation Awards ceremony.