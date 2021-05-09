Glancing Back for May 9

MATTOON — Heavy rain hit Mattoon about 1:30 p.m. yesterday. Standing water throughout town slowed motorists. Mattoon received 1.45 inches of rain while Charleston was hit with 1.16 inches. Some communities in the area reported up to 4 inches of rain in the storm. A two-block area of DeWitt Avenue near Ninth Street was closed for a couple hours because of flooding. Three youths in Tuscola were swept away while playing in a creek. They managed to get out of the rushing waters without injury. There were reports of vehicles being swept off the road near Bethany in Moultrie County... PEORIA — The weather was lousy and the plane was small, but Gov. Jim Edgar and his entourage were flying across Central Illinois in rough weather yesterday. Then came a brilliant flash and a boom: lightning had struck the plane. A small fire began and smoke filled the cabin. Passengers donned oxygen masks and the pilot managed to land the plane at Peoria. ... CHARLESTON — Two buildings each in Mattoon and Charleston will be added to the Coles County Register of Historic Places on Wednesday. Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church and the Illinois Central Railroad Station, both in Mattoon, and Pemberton Hall and McAfee Gymnasium, both on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston, are scheduled for inclusion on the county's register of historic places. It is part of the annual Historic Preservation Awards ceremony.