Glancing Back for Nov. 1: 6,500 turn out for Halloween celebration in Mattoon

100 years ago,

Nov. 1, 1921

MATTOON – The Mattoon Theatre was formally adopted by the community at the opening yesterday evening when “The Ghost in the Garrett,” featuring Dorothy Gish, a Halloween production, was shown to 2,500 people during the two performances. It was a jolly crowd that attended. Three hundred seats had been given by the management to the United Charities Fund, from the proceeds of which an addition to $500 to $600 was secured for its treasury. In recognition, a basket of beautiful pink roses was presented the theater by Mrs. Edward C. Craig, president of United Charities, and this was placed in the foyer… MATTOON – One of the largest crowds Mattoon ever saw was gathered for a Halloween celebration thronged Broadway Avenue from 19th Street to 14th Street last night. The celebration was one of the most wildly enthusiastic for this event that the city has ever known, and a police estimate of the crowd was 6,500, which figure seemed small to many. Like the Pied Piper of Hamlin, they came, great big fat ones, little bitty tiny ones, old ones, young ones, fair ones and skinny ones, all with but one idea, raising as much racket and having as much innocent fun as possible.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON – Trailmobile swings into full-time production this week following dedication ceremonies and a series of tours for the public held last week at the plant. The facility is expected to produce 8,000 truck-trailers a year to serve a 12-state area. Trailmobile, a division of Pullman Inc., operates 28 production facilities and has 64 franchised dealers throughout the country. Trailmobile has about 3,000 employees across the country… MATTOON – Mrs. Richard (Jacqueline) Record Jr., an assistant supervisor of Mattoon Township, today announced her candidacy for the Coles County Board. Today was the first day people could file for the board, which will include 12 people from districts in the county. Mrs. Record, a Democrat, has been active with the Coles County Mental Health Board and with the CCAR board… CARBONDALE – A student from Oakland has been elected an officer of the new student affiliate of the Society of American Foresters that has been organized at Southern Illinois University. Gregory Kile of Oakland was elected chairman of the campus forestry organization.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – Eli Sidwell, a longtime real estate broker who is active in local politics, has been named Illinois director of real estate. The announcement means that Sidwell will be working full-time in Springfield and Chicago. He said he is not sure yet how that will affect his seat on the Coles County Board and his position as president of Coles Together. Sidwell said he is excited to take on this new challenge. In his new position Sidwell will oversee the licensing and enforcement of more than 80,000 real estate sales representatives in the state… MATTOON – Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co. is currently placing buried and aerial cable equipment in the south-central area of Charleston in an effort to create more stable telephone service to customers there. Crews are working in the areas of Kenton, south to Coolidge, west to Douglas Drive and east to University Drive. The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 30. Cost of the project is about $175,000, according to ICTC officials.

