Glancing Back for Nov. 1

CHARLESTON — Among people who have had many years of experience in working with election officials, there is a considerable difference of opinion as to the speed with which the ballots will be counted Tuesday night, and the results made known. Universal suffrage right off the jump doubles the number of voters but the official force that counts the votes is the same in numbers as did the work four years ago. Election law requires that 400 votes is the limit for a precinct, yet it is known in many precincts there are more voters registered. This year's ballot is more than twice the size of the largest ballot heretofore required in Illinois.