Glancing Back for Nov. 1

100 years ago,
Nov. 1, 1920
CHARLESTON — Among people who have had many years of experience in working with election officials, there is a considerable difference of opinion as to the speed with which the ballots will be counted Tuesday night, and the results made known. Universal suffrage right off the jump doubles the number of voters but the official force that counts the votes is the same in numbers as did the work four years ago. Election law requires that 400 votes is the limit for a precinct, yet it is known in many precincts there are more voters registered. This year's ballot is more than twice the size of the largest ballot heretofore required in Illinois.
50 years ago, 1970
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — With a traditional ribbon-cutting Saturday, the Mattoon Public Library will re-open its doors, marking the completion of an 18-month expansion and renovation project. Secretary of State George Ryan, who serves as the state's librarian, will be among the officials and civic leaders participating. At an open house the same day, people may tour the facility to see the results of the $2.5 million project that doubled the size of the library to 26,000-square feet... CHARLESTON — More than 300 works by Coles County artist Paul Sargent will be available at auction on Saturday. Auctioneer Don Richey estimates the paintings are worth more than $100,000. The paintings and field sketches have been stored in the home of Irene Sargent, who died in June. She was married to Sam Sargent, a brother of Paul Sargent. Sargent was born on a farm in Hutton Township in 1880.
