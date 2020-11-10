Glancing Back for Nov. 10

100 years ago,
Nov. 10, 1920
MATTOON — That section of the Egyptian Trail recently oiled from the Hashbarger farm north of Mattoon to the Rathe corner was opened to travel on Tuesday, although it is not yet in the best condition possible. Narrow-tired farm wagons going over the road will make ruts, in the opinion of Road Supervisor Bishop... MATTOON — The first Mattoon boy to be named for the president-elect arrived on Tuesday, Nov. 8. His name is Warren Harding Meeker, and he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. David Meeker of 2316 Moultrie Ave... SPRINGFIELD — The new Illinois Constitution — as now tentatively agreed upon — specifically guarantees the privilege of intermarriage of the blacks and whites. It proclaims as valid in this state the miscegenation of the races. Under this law, if adopted, a colored man and woman will be entitled to buy vacant seats of a grand opera box otherwise occupied by whites. In a word, the new constitution says that "no citizen shall be prohibited from doing anything that any other citizen may do" because of race or color.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees was informed last night that weather is the only factor that might stand in the way of opening the permanent campus in January. Jim Pearl, campus architect, said that a hold up in parking lot surfacing due to bad weather would be the only possible reason for a delay. He said classroom buildings could be used as planned, starting Jan. 4, following the holiday break. Dale Roberts, dean of vocational-technical education, told the board that evening classes for inmates at Vandalia State Penal Farm could begin in December and day vocational classes by January... CHARLESTON — Richard Kneip, 37, married to a Coles County woman, has been elected governor of South Dakota. Kneip is married to the former Nancy Pankey of Rardin in northern Coles County. Kneip, a Democrat and three-time state senator, defeated incumbent Frank Farrar in the recent election. Mrs. Ilene Pankey of Rardin, has been in South Dakota since August, watching her grandchildren while Kneip and his wife campaigned. The Kneips have eight sons.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — Coles County officials will pursue the possibility of a regional water supply after residents of rural communities expressed interest in the concept at a meeting yesterday. About 75 people, including local officials, rural residents and agency representatives, gathered to assess interest in and support for a regional water supply. All rural residents who spoke at the meeting said they were in favor of the Lincoln Prairie Water Co. idea of developing a system using water from Lake Shelbyville. Federal grants from the Farmers Home Administration would require service for much of the rural area. The cities of Mattoon and Charleston are too large to qualify for FHA funding, officials said... MATTOON — Three generations of the Coffey family will celebrate military service this Veterans Day. Verless Coffey fought in World War II, his son Charles Coffey is a Vietnam veteran and Bradley Coffey continues service with the Air Force. Veterans Day is a time to remember the contributions of all those who served in the military, the eldest Coffey said. The three Coffeys will be featured in the Mattoon Veterans Day parade that kicks off at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
