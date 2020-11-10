Glancing Back for Nov. 10

MATTOON — That section of the Egyptian Trail recently oiled from the Hashbarger farm north of Mattoon to the Rathe corner was opened to travel on Tuesday, although it is not yet in the best condition possible. Narrow-tired farm wagons going over the road will make ruts, in the opinion of Road Supervisor Bishop... MATTOON — The first Mattoon boy to be named for the president-elect arrived on Tuesday, Nov. 8. His name is Warren Harding Meeker, and he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. David Meeker of 2316 Moultrie Ave... SPRINGFIELD — The new Illinois Constitution — as now tentatively agreed upon — specifically guarantees the privilege of intermarriage of the blacks and whites. It proclaims as valid in this state the miscegenation of the races. Under this law, if adopted, a colored man and woman will be entitled to buy vacant seats of a grand opera box otherwise occupied by whites. In a word, the new constitution says that "no citizen shall be prohibited from doing anything that any other citizen may do" because of race or color.