Glancing Back for Nov. 11: Mattoon Association of Commerce honors first Civic Award recipient.

100 years ago,

Nov. 11, 1921

MATTOON – Mary Margaret, the 9-year-old child of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Severns, passed away yesterday evening at the family home. Mary Margaret had been ill for nearly three weeks, suffering from an attack of diphtheria. Forty-two cases of diphtheria are currently under quarantine, 23 of which have developed since the beginning of this month. Eight new cases have been reported in the past three days. With the supply of free anti-toxin seldom adequate for the situation, much good can be gained by the isolation of the patient… WASHINGTON – A nameless martyr joined his comrades today in the ranks of Arlington National Cemetery’s pale battalion of the dead, while the mighty of many nations stood with uncovered heads at his grave. Never so grand and never so simple a ceremony marked the burial of a man until this third Armistice Day – when the president of the United States, two former presidents, the premier of a kingdom, the premier of a sister republic, generals and admirals and a host of the world’s most brilliant men and women stood in the Memorial Amphitheater and gave tribute to the unknown soldier.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – Melvin Lockard last night was named the first recipient of the Mattoon Association of Commerce Civic Award. The award, which will be given annually, was presented to Lockard at the association’s annual dinner meeting at Jefferson Junior High School. Lockard, president of First National Bank of Mattoon, was honored for his many activities to help Mattoon progress. He currently serves as general chairman of the $2.5 million drive to help finance construction of the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Archie Campbell, a star of the Hee Haw television show, entertained the audience of 300 people with jokes and stories… CHARLESTON – A University of Illinois graduate student who opposes the Lincoln Lake project told an audience of 200 people that there are a number of less expensive ways to supply future water needs without the $63 million cost of Lincoln Lake. John C. Marlin, who is director of the Committee on the Embarras River, said the lake project can be stopped “if people get indignant enough to say stop the waste.” Marlin said water supplies could come from small tributary retarding basins on several creeks and a 9,000-acre water recreation area, obtaining water from Lake Shelbyville and from underground water near Ashmore.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON – Skateboarders and their parents are invited to a meeting tomorrow to discuss skateboarding on the back YMCA lot. Since Mattoon city officials have banned skateboarding in the downtown area, kids have taken to the vacant lot at the back of the YMCA. Michael Wall, executive director of the Mattoon Area YMCA, said a meeting/pizza party in the YMCA lobby will address ways the area can be a safe and fun place specifically for skateboarding. Wall is encouraging parents and children to attend the planning meeting… MATTOON – During its 99th annual convention in Atlanta, the U.S. Telephone Association awarded Richard Lumpkin with its highest honor: the Distinguished Service Medallion. Lumpkin is a second generation recipient of the Distinguished Service Medallion, following in the footsteps of his father, Richard Adamson Lumpkin. Dedication to the U.S. Telephone Association runs in the Lumpkin family, dating back to Lumpkin’s great-grandfather, who was a founding member in 1897… CARTERVILLE – The Kansas Lady Bulldogs defeated Edwards County 15-11, 15-6 last night to capture the Class A Carterville Super-Sectional and advance to the state tournament. This was the fifth meeting between Kansas and Edwards County. Each team had won twice against the other. The win improves coach Brenda McCarty’s Lady Bulldogs’ record to 35-4.

