Glancing Back for Nov. 11

MATTOON — President-elect Harding's brief visit to the city on Saturday is not the only connection between Mattoon and the avalanche of ballots on Nov. 2. It has become known that the only woman in the whole United States to be elected to Congress that day is a former resident of Mattoon. Miss Alice M. Robertson of Muskogee, Okla. Miss Robertson's parents moved their family from Oklahoma to Mattoon at the onset of the Civil War, living at Western Avenue and 19th Street. Her father and grandfather operated a private school. After the war, the Robertson family returned to Oklahoma... MATTOON — Flags are to be at half-mast on Sunday, Nov. 14, according to orders received today by the U.S. Army Recruiting Station. This is in memory of soldiers, sailors and Marines who died overseas in the late world war. Today is Armistice Day as it was two years ago, Nov. 11, 1918, that there was a cessation of hostilities between troops of the allies and the Germans. Sgt. Charles Kirk, in command of the local recruiting station, went to Effingham today and goes from there to Vandalia. He will return to Mattoon Nov. 20.