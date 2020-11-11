Glancing Back for Nov. 11

100 years ago,
Nov. 11, 1920
MATTOON — President-elect Harding's brief visit to the city on Saturday is not the only connection between Mattoon and the avalanche of ballots on Nov. 2. It has become known that the only woman in the whole United States to be elected to Congress that day is a former resident of Mattoon. Miss Alice M. Robertson of Muskogee, Okla. Miss Robertson's parents moved their family from Oklahoma to Mattoon at the onset of the Civil War, living at Western Avenue and 19th Street. Her father and grandfather operated a private school. After the war, the Robertson family returned to Oklahoma... MATTOON — Flags are to be at half-mast on Sunday, Nov. 14, according to orders received today by the U.S. Army Recruiting Station. This is in memory of soldiers, sailors and Marines who died overseas in the late world war. Today is Armistice Day as it was two years ago, Nov. 11, 1918, that there was a cessation of hostilities between troops of the allies and the Germans. Sgt. Charles Kirk, in command of the local recruiting station, went to Effingham today and goes from there to Vandalia. He will return to Mattoon Nov. 20.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — A 21-person citizens consulting council was appointed last night by the Charleston school board. The council's purpose is to assist the board in gathering information concerning the schools and to help project a better public image of the school board. Named to the citizens council are Herb Alexander, Terry Bacon, Mrs. Gale Baker, Edward Boone, William Byrd, Frances Caudill, Charles Cochran, Richard Frommel, Mrs. O.W. Funkhouser, James Giffin, Dr. Robert Griffiths, Jerry Halsey, Maurice Hampton, James E. Johnson, Carl McSparin, Mrs. James Metzger, Raymond Morris, Kenneth Robinson, Dale Slifer, Richard Williams and Mrs. Russell Woodyard... MATTOON — Dr. John Jemsek of Mattoon and John K. Reed of Ashmore are Coles County chairmen for the Dads Association of the University of Illinois. Other area county chairmen include Hobert Burkybile of rural Casey and Paul Decker of rural Greenup, Cumberland County; R.W. Anglen of Villa Grove and Norman Dieterich of rural Pesotum, Douglas County; H.J. Curry of Lovington and Paul Stone of Sullivan, Moultrie County; and Joseph Renner of Shelbyville and Noble Rhea of Findlay, Shelby County.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — More than 200 people from throughout Illinois are in Mattoon this weekend for the Illinois Main Street Conference. Mike Jackson, an architect with the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency, said downtowns are a focus of communities because it is close to recreation, churches, banks and retail outlets. The conference here utilized the new Mattoon Public Library, the Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co. conference center, the First United Methodist Church and Immaculate Conception Paris Family Center... CHARLESTON — While most people followed the O.J. Simpson murder trial from their living rooms, Charleston native Sandra Hughes got a front row seat in the Los Angeles courtroom. Hughes is a news correspondent for CBS, and her resume also includes coverage of events such as the Midwest floods, California wildfires and the Branch Davidian standoff in Texas. She said the Simpson case was the most exciting assignment she's ever had. Hughes said she became interested in journalism while attending Charleston High School, where she graduated in 1981. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in radio-television journalism.
