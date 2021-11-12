Glancing Back for Nov. 12: Negative encounters prompt Eastern freshman to take action

100 years ago,

Nov. 12, 1921

MATTOON — With the exception of the band concert and community parade, the program of Armistice Day went on despite one of the coldest and bitterest days on which the day has been celebrated in Mattoon. The dedication of the trees in memory of those local soldiers who died in service was held at 1 o’clock. By that time the rain, sleet and bitter cold kept the crowd down to a minimum. Playing in a driving snow, the Mattoon American Legion team defeated the Charleston Legion by a score of 6-0… MATTOON — Cecil Emerson Myler, 9-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. John Myler of Mattoon, died yesterday evening at the family home. Cecil had been ill only two days, his case being diagnosed as diphtheria only 12 hours before death resulted. His was one of the most severe cases of diphtheria that has occurred during the present epidemic. No public funeral service will be held…TOLEDO — George Czerwonka, well-known farmer of Spring Point Township in Cumberland County, on Monday caught a large eagle, which bird is still alive and in Mr. Czerwonka’s possession. Mr. Czerwonka was hunting in the brush near his home when he heard an unusual noise in the air. He looked up and saw a large bird flying down with the obvious intention of carrying away his young hound pup. He shot the bird, breaking its wing. The eagle, being unable to fly, Mr. Czerwonka took it home. He now has it in captivity.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — A day after a presentation by an opponent of Lincoln Lake spoke at Eastern Illinois University, signatures of several hundred supporters of the project in petitions were returned to the Charleston Chamber of Commerce. Petitions to solicit support for the project were circulated in Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Jasper, Crawford, Richland and Lawrence counties. In addition, the Jasper County Farm Bureau this week passed a resolution endorsing the $63 million Lincoln Lake project… MATTOON — A combination tape recorder-radio and $88 in cash was taken in a break-in at Lake Land College early yesterday morning. A Coles County Sheriff’s Office report said the break-in occurred at the temporary student center building. Entry was gained by breaking a window on the west side of the building.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — After less than a semester at Eastern Illinois University, one freshman has decided it is time to improve relations between students and the community, and increase awareness about hate crimes. Liz Halbert, an 18-year-old from Bloomington, said she had two rude encounters with a bank cashier and a service station attendant. She also was shocked when occupants of a passing car yelled racial slurs at her and some friends on Lincoln Avenue. Halbert is bringing the “Not in Our Town” program to Charleston, which includes a video about one community’s attempt to end intolerance, and a discussion on current attitudes and possible solutions… MATTOON — A teen-age boy died late from smoke inhalation in a house fire Monday night. Michael Derixson, 15, was asleep on a mattress in the basement of the family home on Shelby Avenue when the fire was reported at 11:07 p.m. His mother, Roberta, and two sisters, ages 13 and 16, safely escaped from bedrooms on the first floor. They ran outside and called a neighbor, who then called the fire department. Fire officials said Mrs. Derixson called to her son after smoke detectors alerted her to the fire, but received no response.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0