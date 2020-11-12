Glancing Back for Nov. 12

MATTOON — One of the most costly blazes which this city has experienced in recent years occurred last night when two Broadway Avenue business buildings were rendered virtually a total loss by flames, while a third was considerably damaged. The estimated loss is $85,000. One building destroyed was the two-story structure at 1410 Broadway, owned by Charles T. Welch, and occupied by the Peers Undertaking Parlor. The second story was occupied as a hotel conducted by Mrs. Settie Dodd. The two-story structure at 1412 Broadway was owned by William Cain, and occupied by Turley & Higginson, furniture dealers. The damaged building, at 1414 Broadway, also is owned by Mr. Cain. It was occupied by the Schilling Undertaking Parlor... MATTOON — The remains of Arthur Howard Corson, who died Nov. 15, 1918, while serving with the Naval Aviation Station at Pouillac, France, were taken to their final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington today. No relatives were present. The widow, Mrs. Martha Corson of Mattoon, plans to make a visit to her husband's grave this winter. Mr. Corson contracted pneumonia about three months after arriving at Poillac and soon succumbed to the disease.