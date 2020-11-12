Glancing Back for Nov. 12

100 years ago,
Nov. 12, 1920
MATTOON — One of the most costly blazes which this city has experienced in recent years occurred last night when two Broadway Avenue business buildings were rendered virtually a total loss by flames, while a third was considerably damaged. The estimated loss is $85,000. One building destroyed was the two-story structure at 1410 Broadway, owned by Charles T. Welch, and occupied by the Peers Undertaking Parlor. The second story was occupied as a hotel conducted by Mrs. Settie Dodd. The two-story structure at 1412 Broadway was owned by William Cain, and occupied by Turley & Higginson, furniture dealers. The damaged building, at 1414 Broadway, also is owned by Mr. Cain. It was occupied by the Schilling Undertaking Parlor... MATTOON — The remains of Arthur Howard Corson, who died Nov. 15, 1918, while serving with the Naval Aviation Station at Pouillac, France, were taken to their final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington today. No relatives were present. The widow, Mrs. Martha Corson of Mattoon, plans to make a visit to her husband's grave this winter. Mr. Corson contracted pneumonia about three months after arriving at Poillac and soon succumbed to the disease.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Coles County ranks 58th out of 66 Southern Illinois counties in cancer death rate for the year ending July 1, 1969. According to figures from the Bi-State Regional Medical Program in St. Louis, the cancer death rate in Coles was 145.8 per 100,000 population while the rate throughout the Southern Illinois area was 185.2. The report shows that 4,409 lives were lost to cancer in the 66 counties, with 69 of those lives lost in Coles County. The Coles County number represents 13.5 percent of all deaths in the county that year... ARCOLA — Army Spec. 4 Kenneth J. McClane, son of Mrs. Glenna McClane of Arcola, recently received his second Bronze Star medal near Dau Tieng, Vietnam. McClane was presented the medal for distinguishing himself through meritorious service in military action against hostile forces. He is assigned as a tracked vehicle driver with Headquarters Co., 2nd Bn., 25th Infantry, 34th Armor. He also holds the Army Commendation Medal and Purple Heart. A 1967 graduate of Arcola High School, he entered the Army in June 1969...
25 years ago, 1995
Sunday. No paper.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!