Glancing Back for Nov. 13

WINDSOR — A family in Windsor is operating an Orphanage for dogs even with the threat of losing their home at the expiration of their lease. Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Mehl and their daughter, Lea Jean, all are dog lovers and now are housing 10 dogs, nine of which no one wanted. The 10th is a dog they bought about four years ago. The family recently gave an 11th dog to a family that promised to give the dog the best of care. All but three of the dogs are purebreds once owned by other people. Among them are two poodles, two Siberian huskies, an African keeshond and two Boston terriers… CHARLESTON — Approximately 10 acres of timberland was burned in a two-hour period yesterday a fourth of a mile north of Kickapoo Creek between Illinois Route 130 and the Lincoln Highway Road south of Charleston. The fire, which lasted from about 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., was extinguished by several Eastern Illinois University students and Civil Defense personnel under the supervision of Mark Busekrus, Coles County Civil Defense director… CHARLESTON — An Eastern Illinois University student from the Chicago area died last night in a motorcycle-car collision in Charleston. Lawrence A. Holloway, 20, of Glenview was killed when the motorcycle he was driving struck the rear of a car on West Madison. A fellow motorcyclist said he and Holloway came up behind a slow-moving car and that Holloway was unable to stop in time to avoid striking the rear of the car. Holloway’s death was the 14th Coles County traffic death this year.