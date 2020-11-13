Glancing Back for Nov. 13

MATTOON — Officers for the coming year were elected last night by the Mattoon American Legion Post. Those elected were Thomas Morgan, commander; Craig VanMeter, vice commander; Ray Vollmer, adjutant-treasurer; C.E. Henneke, chaplain; Dr. E.E. Richardson, service officer; Harlan J. Groniger, historian; and Herman DuBuhr, sergeant-at-arms. Eleven new members were taken in, making membership of the post at this time 342... CHARLESTON — Frank Snider, 328 Walnut, Charleston, spotted a rabbit roaming through his cornfield north of the baseball grounds. Snider hastened to his house, secured his shotgun and stepped into his back yard where he fired at the bunny, which turned on its back and died. Snider enjoyed fried rabbit for dinner. Imagine his surprise when he was notified to appear before Police Magistrate Evans on a charge of violating the city ordinance against shooting a firearm in the city limits, the charge being filed by Mrs. Ethel Allnutt. Snider was fined $3 and costs, making a total of $6.60. Last month Snider caused the arrest of Mrs. Allnutt's husband on a charge of tethering a cow to graze on the public highway. Allnutt was fined $1 and costs. When Snider fired his shotgun, it was a chance to get even... CHICAGO — The National and American baseball leagues have agreed that Federal Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis serve as the sole member of baseball's "supreme court." Judge Landis accepted the appointment. He will receive a salary of $43,500 with an additional $10,000 a year granted for travel purposes. He also will retain his office as a federal judge.