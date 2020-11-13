Glancing Back for Nov. 13

100 years ago,
Nov. 13, 1920
MATTOON — Officers for the coming year were elected last night by the Mattoon American Legion Post. Those elected were Thomas Morgan, commander; Craig VanMeter, vice commander; Ray Vollmer, adjutant-treasurer; C.E. Henneke, chaplain; Dr. E.E. Richardson, service officer; Harlan J. Groniger, historian; and Herman DuBuhr, sergeant-at-arms. Eleven new members were taken in, making membership of the post at this time 342... CHARLESTON — Frank Snider, 328 Walnut, Charleston, spotted a rabbit roaming through his cornfield north of the baseball grounds. Snider hastened to his house, secured his shotgun and stepped into his back yard where he fired at the bunny, which turned on its back and died. Snider enjoyed fried rabbit for dinner. Imagine his surprise when he was notified to appear before Police Magistrate Evans on a charge of violating the city ordinance against shooting a firearm in the city limits, the charge being filed by Mrs. Ethel Allnutt. Snider was fined $3 and costs, making a total of $6.60. Last month Snider caused the arrest of Mrs. Allnutt's husband on a charge of tethering a cow to graze on the public highway. Allnutt was fined $1 and costs. When Snider fired his shotgun, it was a chance to get even... CHICAGO — The National and American baseball leagues have agreed that Federal Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis serve as the sole member of baseball's "supreme court." Judge Landis accepted the appointment. He will receive a salary of $43,500 with an additional $10,000 a year granted for travel purposes. He also will retain his office as a federal judge.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — Frisina Enterprises pleaded guilty to a charge of obscenity yesterday and was charged $300 and costs for showing the movie "Vixen" at the Charleston Drive-In theater last summer. The guilty plea was entered for the company through its secretary-treasurer, Mrs. Rosemarie Bell. After the fine was levied, Coles County State's Attorney L. Stanton Dotson moved that charges against James Frisina, an officer of the corporation, and Charles Fletcher, manager of the drive-in, be dropped. The judge approved the motion. The movie was scheduled to be viewed by court officials in a hearing this afternoon in Urbana. It was to be done to help the judge determine if the movie is legally obscene... CHARLESTON — Detective Thomas Larson was named acting police chief last night to replace Charles Talbott, who recently resigned as Charleston chief of police. Police Capt. Maurice Johnson was named to the newly created post of assistant police chief. Larson, 25, is expected to handle public relations and general administrative duties. Johnson, 32, will supervise officers in the department. Larson, a member of the department since 1963, is married to the former Mary Jane Gwin of Charleston. Johnson, who has been with the department about five years, is married to the former Sandra Lang of Charleston. They have two sons.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — The most noticeable aspect of this weekend's weather was the snow and ice, which may have overshadowed the fact that the temperature dipped to an all-time low. Yesterday's low was just 13 degrees, according to weather observer Dalias Price, breaking the previous record by one degree. Price said it was the coldest temperature for the date since 1920. The average temperature for Nov. 12 ranges from 37 to 54 degrees, he said... MATTOON — Every mother worries about her children, but Babs Robinson of Mattoon has better cause for concern than most. You see, her son, Allen, lists high falls, car hits and stairfalls under the "Special Skills" heading on his resume. In a recent visit home, Hollywood stunt man Robinson discussed his work and what it was like to spend two hours a day in makeup with actor Jim Carrey. He was Carrey's stunt double as the Riddler in the movie "Batman Forever." Robinson started in the stunt business 11 years ago in a live-action rodeo show. He moved into TV commercials, such as McDonald's and Allstate Insurance, then TV shows like "Walker: Texas Ranger" and the films "Psycho 4" and "Parenthood." He also was Tom Hanks stunt double in "Forrest Gump."
