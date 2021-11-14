Glancing Back for Nov. 14: Sonar used in Lake Shelbyville search for Karen Slover

100 years ago,
Nov. 14, 1921
MATTOON – Dorothy, the 9-year-old daughter and only child of Mr. and Mrs. T.H. McGinnis of Mattoon, died Saturday afternoon at the family home. Death was due to diphtheria, Dorothy having been taken ill Wednesday. Her condition had been serious from the first. She was a student in third grade at Lincoln School and attended the Methodist Church. Dorothy’s was the third death in the city last week. There are 38 diphtheria cases presently under quarantine… CHARLESTON – Three of Charleston’s ex-servicemen will be installed in the U.S. mail service as armed guards to accompany and protect the mail on the Clover Leaf Railroad from Toledo, Ohio, to St. Louis. It is understood that a fourth serviceman has been offered similar duty. The former servicemen who have accepted duties of protecting the mail from bandits are George Martin, George Talbott and Martin Shaffer. It is understood the position pays an annual compensation of $1,350 plus expenses… MATTOON – During the past three years, the Mattoon chapter of the American Red Cross has spent $4,483.34 in Mattoon for relief and help. Of this amount, $2,483.34 has been expended for relief of disabled soldiers and their families. The remaining $2,000 has been given to the Mattoon Health Center.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
SULLIVAN – Moultrie County Dive Team members went underwater yesterday when using a Sonar-equipped boat from the Illinois Department of Conservation under a bridge over Lake Shelbyville. The Sonar equipment was searching for unusual echoes in an effort to find clues in the murder investigation of Karen Slover of Decatur. Favorable weather conditions allowed officials to use the Sonar for the first time. Slover was last seen leaving her job on Sept. 27. Parts of her dismembered body were found floating in plastic bags near the Findlay Marina on Sept. 28 and 29… CHARLESTON – Terry Weidner, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Eastern Illinois University, recently was selected as “Boss of the Year” on campus. Weidner received the Boss of the Year plaque during EIU’s annual Bosses Day Luncheon. It was presented by last year’s winner, James Johnson, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities. A former chairman of the botany department at EIU, Weidner has been at the university for 33 years. Past Boss of the Year recipients include James Quivey, 1994; Larry Williams, 1993; Sandy Ramsey, 1992; Ron Leathers, 1991; David Doss, 1990; and Elmer Pullen, 1989.