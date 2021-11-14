Glancing Back for Nov. 14: Sonar used in Lake Shelbyville search for Karen Slover

MATTOON – Dorothy, the 9-year-old daughter and only child of Mr. and Mrs. T.H. McGinnis of Mattoon, died Saturday afternoon at the family home. Death was due to diphtheria, Dorothy having been taken ill Wednesday. Her condition had been serious from the first. She was a student in third grade at Lincoln School and attended the Methodist Church. Dorothy’s was the third death in the city last week. There are 38 diphtheria cases presently under quarantine… CHARLESTON – Three of Charleston’s ex-servicemen will be installed in the U.S. mail service as armed guards to accompany and protect the mail on the Clover Leaf Railroad from Toledo, Ohio, to St. Louis. It is understood that a fourth serviceman has been offered similar duty. The former servicemen who have accepted duties of protecting the mail from bandits are George Martin, George Talbott and Martin Shaffer. It is understood the position pays an annual compensation of $1,350 plus expenses… MATTOON – During the past three years, the Mattoon chapter of the American Red Cross has spent $4,483.34 in Mattoon for relief and help. Of this amount, $2,483.34 has been expended for relief of disabled soldiers and their families. The remaining $2,000 has been given to the Mattoon Health Center.