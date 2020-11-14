 Skip to main content
Glancing Back for Nov. 14
Glancing Back for Nov. 14

100 years ago,

Nov. 14, 1920

Sunday. No paper.

50 years ago, 1970

MATTOON — Dr. Edward Link, Mattoon physician and co-founder of the Link Clinic, died last night at Mattoon Memorial Hospital. He was 81. A World War I veteran, Dr. Link served as Mattoon city health officer since 1941. Before practicing medicine, he worked as a machinist for what is now the New York Central Railroad from 1904 to 1908. After the war, he practiced in St. Louis until moving to Mattoon in 1940. He and his brother, Dr. J.J. Link, and Dr. E.N. Zinschlag founded the Link Clinic in 1947... CHARLESTON — Ronald Fitzgerald, 24, of Champaign was sentenced to two to five years in prison yesterday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Max Titus. Fitzgerald was arrested June 18 following a fight with Titus, 27, of Charleston in the parking lot of Sportsman's Lounge in Charleston. Fitzgerald and three others were charged with murder, but charges later were reduced. One man was sentenced to a year in Coles County jail and two women were charged and with aiding and concealing a fugitive. They received a seven-month jail sentence.

25 years ago, 1995

CHARLESTON — Jackie Schaefer received the 1995 Coles County Interagency Council Annual Award. Schaefer is assistant director of the Eastern Illinois University Child Care Resource and Referral Program. She previously served as director of the Embarras River Basin Agency Head Start Program. Officers of the Coles County Interagency Council are Nelda Campbell, president; Jackie Swango, vice president; Lisa Sanders, treasurer; Sharon Frame, secretary; and Debra Garman, past president... NORMAL — Stewardson-Strasburg rebounded from a disappointing semifinal loss to win third place in the IHSA Class A state volleyball tournament. Coach Cathy Wenthe's Comets defeated St. Francis 15-17, 17-15, 15-3 to finish the season with a 37-1 record.

