Glancing Back for Nov. 14

MATTOON — Dr. Edward Link, Mattoon physician and co-founder of the Link Clinic, died last night at Mattoon Memorial Hospital. He was 81. A World War I veteran, Dr. Link served as Mattoon city health officer since 1941. Before practicing medicine, he worked as a machinist for what is now the New York Central Railroad from 1904 to 1908. After the war, he practiced in St. Louis until moving to Mattoon in 1940. He and his brother, Dr. J.J. Link, and Dr. E.N. Zinschlag founded the Link Clinic in 1947... CHARLESTON — Ronald Fitzgerald, 24, of Champaign was sentenced to two to five years in prison yesterday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Max Titus. Fitzgerald was arrested June 18 following a fight with Titus, 27, of Charleston in the parking lot of Sportsman's Lounge in Charleston. Fitzgerald and three others were charged with murder, but charges later were reduced. One man was sentenced to a year in Coles County jail and two women were charged and with aiding and concealing a fugitive. They received a seven-month jail sentence.