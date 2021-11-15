Glancing Back for Nov. 15: First heart pacemaker surgery in Coles County history performed

100 years ago,

Nov. 15, 1921

MATTOON – Four mail trains out of Mattoon on the Big Four Railroad have been provided with guards. Armed ex-servicemen will accompany each car. The men reporting to the Mattoon Post Office are Otto Buckner and Carter H. Ashcraft. This arrangement is made on a 30-day plan. No details of the protection of mail service on the Illinois Central is available yet… CHARLESTON – The annual meeting of the stockholders of the Coles County Agricultural Society was held yesterday afternoon with a large attendance in the Coles County Circuit Court room. Alvin Talbott of Charleston was re-elected president and Will O. Glassco of Charleston again succeeds himself as secretary. John L. Whisenand was re-elected treasurer and four vice presidents also were re-elected. They are R.V. Galbreath, C.E. Armstrong, Joseph Goble and A.J. Craig… MATTOON – W.C. Lumpkin left for Chicago last night to attend the annual convention of the United States Independent Telephone Association. He will be accompanied by Mrs. Lumpkin. On Thursday there will be a luncheon for the “old timers” in the telephone game. Dr. Lumpkin styles himself as an “old timer,” being one of the organizers of the first association.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – The first heart pacemaker surgery in Coles County history was performed last week at Mattoon Memorial Hospital. William Hurlburt, hospital administrator, said the surgery was performed by Dr. Kirk Neuberger, who came to Mattoon recently from the University of Kentucky. The operation was performed on Mrs. Olga Barger, 84, of Mattoon. She was reported in excellent condition today at the hospital. An electrical, battery-operated pacemaker was placed in the chest cavity to assist the heart in its normal functions. Hurlburt said it is hoped this will be a routine procedure at the new Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. He said one reason Dr. Neuberger came to this area is because of the proposed hospital… MATTOON – It’s only November according to the calendar. The first half of November, however, has been one of the best on record as far as temperatures go. High temperature readings for the past five days have ranged from near 60 to the upper 70s. Sunday capped an ideal fall weekend with a high of 76 degrees. The thermometer didn’t drop below 60 overnight and was headed for the 70s again by early this morning… CHARLESTON – A brush fire burned approximately 150 acres Saturday night and Sunday one mile east of the Five Mile House and south of Lake Charleston. The fire, which began Saturday night, was brought under control about 4 p.m. Sunday by about 100 volunteer firefighters. Saturday’s blaze followed a fire that burned about 10 acres of timber between Illinois Route 130 and the Lincoln Highway Road.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – People who are victims of hate crimes need to speak up and not accept them, said participants of the Not In Our Town forum last night. About 400 people attended the forum at Eastern Illinois University’s Martin Luther King Jr. University Union. Campus and community leaders discussed ethnic, gender and religious problems in Charleston. “The act of silence is acceptance,” said Angela Lynn Grimes, one forum panelist. “We will continue to have hate crimes if they don’t acknowledge that it happened.” Several people brought up incidents of hate crimes in town and on campus… MATTOON – A resident of the Odd Fellows-Rebekah Home will see his daughter for just the second time in 55 years this weekend. Ben Fischer, 86, originally from Ukraine, was drafted into the Russian army in 1941 at the start of World War II. He left behind his wife and four children. Fischer was captured by the Germans and put in a work camp for five years before being freed. Attempts by the Red Cross to reunite the family weren’t successful. But Olga, 64, the oldest child and only surviving member of the family persisted. Olga came to the U.S. in 1992 and spent a month with her dad. She is returning this weekend for what Fischer said could be their last visit.

