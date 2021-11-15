Glancing Back for Nov. 15: First heart pacemaker surgery in Coles County history performed

100 years ago,
Nov. 15, 1921
MATTOON – Four mail trains out of Mattoon on the Big Four Railroad have been provided with guards. Armed ex-servicemen will accompany each car. The men reporting to the Mattoon Post Office are Otto Buckner and Carter H. Ashcraft. This arrangement is made on a 30-day plan. No details of the protection of mail service on the Illinois Central is available yet… CHARLESTON – The annual meeting of the stockholders of the Coles County Agricultural Society was held yesterday afternoon with a large attendance in the Coles County Circuit Court room. Alvin Talbott of Charleston was re-elected president and Will O. Glassco of Charleston again succeeds himself as secretary. John L. Whisenand was re-elected treasurer and four vice presidents also were re-elected. They are R.V. Galbreath, C.E. Armstrong, Joseph Goble and A.J. Craig… MATTOON – W.C. Lumpkin left for Chicago last night to attend the annual convention of the United States Independent Telephone Association. He will be accompanied by Mrs. Lumpkin. On Thursday there will be a luncheon for the “old timers” in the telephone game. Dr. Lumpkin styles himself as an “old timer,” being one of the organizers of the first association.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON – The first heart pacemaker surgery in Coles County history was performed last week at Mattoon Memorial Hospital. William Hurlburt, hospital administrator, said the surgery was performed by Dr. Kirk Neuberger, who came to Mattoon recently from the University of Kentucky. The operation was performed on Mrs. Olga Barger, 84, of Mattoon. She was reported in excellent condition today at the hospital. An electrical, battery-operated pacemaker was placed in the chest cavity to assist the heart in its normal functions. Hurlburt said it is hoped this will be a routine procedure at the new Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. He said one reason Dr. Neuberger came to this area is because of the proposed hospital… MATTOON – It’s only November according to the calendar. The first half of November, however, has been one of the best on record as far as temperatures go. High temperature readings for the past five days have ranged from near 60 to the upper 70s. Sunday capped an ideal fall weekend with a high of 76 degrees. The thermometer didn’t drop below 60 overnight and was headed for the 70s again by early this morning… CHARLESTON – A brush fire burned approximately 150 acres Saturday night and Sunday one mile east of the Five Mile House and south of Lake Charleston. The fire, which began Saturday night, was brought under control about 4 p.m. Sunday by about 100 volunteer firefighters. Saturday’s blaze followed a fire that burned about 10 acres of timber between Illinois Route 130 and the Lincoln Highway Road.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON – People who are victims of hate crimes need to speak up and not accept them, said participants of the Not In Our Town forum last night. About 400 people attended the forum at Eastern Illinois University’s Martin Luther King Jr. University Union. Campus and community leaders discussed ethnic, gender and religious problems in Charleston. “The act of silence is acceptance,” said Angela Lynn Grimes, one forum panelist. “We will continue to have hate crimes if they don’t acknowledge that it happened.” Several people brought up incidents of hate crimes in town and on campus… MATTOON – A resident of the Odd Fellows-Rebekah Home will see his daughter for just the second time in 55 years this weekend. Ben Fischer, 86, originally from Ukraine, was drafted into the Russian army in 1941 at the start of World War II. He left behind his wife and four children. Fischer was captured by the Germans and put in a work camp for five years before being freed. Attempts by the Red Cross to reunite the family weren’t successful. But Olga, 64, the oldest child and only surviving member of the family persisted. Olga came to the U.S. in 1992 and spent a month with her dad. She is returning this weekend for what Fischer said could be their last visit.
Collection: Meet the honorees of our 'Heart of Nursing' section
HEART OF NURSING: Ana Evans of Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home
This is one in a series of profiles published Saturday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a JG-TC member and see more of our special content, visit jg-tc.com/members.
"Caring is not just in your word, it's in your actions."
That's the most lasting piece of advice Ana Evans has carried with her during her 11 years as a nurse.
It has helped her to be a better caregiver to the residents at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home where she works, mostly in the dementia unit.
"I love all my residents," said Evans, 47. "They brighten my day when they ask me how I've been because they haven't seen me in a few days."
On the same token, Evans finds herself kept awake some nights wondering about a resident who may have taken a turn for the worst that day.
"I lay awake at night at times wondering if they are OK and if there is anything else I could have done."
The hardest part of her job, she said, is seeing some of her patients being able to recognize their loves ones, but not being able to communicate that love.
Her bit of advice for someone who is giving consideration to entering the nursing field starts with understanding that it is challenging.
Her biggest challenge right now, amid the coronavirus pandemic, is explaining to the residents why the can't have visitors.
"There are hurdles to jump nearly every day," Evans said. "But the rewards that you get make it all worth it."
Whens he isn't working, Evans enjoys going for walks, and hunting Pokemon.
"I love to play Pokemon go and we have a wonderful group of people that my husband and I play with in Charleston."
She also loves boots.
HEART OF NURSING: Katelyn Smith of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
This is one in a series of profiles published Saturday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a JG-TC member and see more of our special content, visit jg-tc.com/members.
The timing wasn't perfect, but Katelyn Smith endured.
"My biggest accomplishment in the nursing field would be having my son during the my third semester of nursing school and still graduating on time with my class," Smith said.
That accomplishment has given way to the most challenging aspect of her first year as a registered nurse at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center: Juggling a schedule that includes a nearly two-year-old child, schooling toward a bachelor's degree in the field and continuing to work 40-plus hours a week.
That isn't to say there isn't time for some fun. Watching Tik-Tok videos when she should be sleeping and baking and eating sweets are among her guilty pleasures.
"You can do anything you set your mind to," Smith said, encouraging others to follow their dreams.
For Smith, 23, her dream was to help others in need.
"The compassion and care I've seen from some nurses throughout my life really inspired me to be a nurse," she said.
Smith desires to get to know the patients she serves, but realizes there are some negatives to getting too close.
"I always try to treat every patient like they're my own family member, so it's definitely hard when they have to leave."
It's especially gratifying when a patient or one of their family members take time to thank you for the service you provided or nominate you for a DAISY award — or both.
Smith recalled very soon after she started working on her own, a patient had some post-surgical complications which prompted the rapid response team to get involved.
"I knew the family trusted me with their mother's care and I tried my best to keep them updated on her situation that night," she said, even staying after her shift to assist.
"As hectic as that night was for me, the family, and my other co-workers, the family came back up to the floor I work on at their mother’s discharge to thank me for the care I gave their mother, and then called me again to thank me a second time after they were informed that I had actually won the award," Smith recalled.
"It was such an amazing feeling knowing I made such an impact on a family. I will never forget that family, or that night."
HEART OF NURSING: Jennifer Easton of Carle Foundation Hospital
This is one in a series of profiles published Saturday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a JG-TC member and see more of our special content, visit jg-tc.com/members.
Jennifer Easton worked for 15 years in the healthcare field before making the jump to nursing.
Through her experiences at CTF Illinois, where she was a direct support person and house supervisor, and at Carle Mattoon, where she was a certified medical assistant, Easton always depended on and looked up to the nurses.
"I wanted to join the ranks of the most dedicated, hardest-working and compassionate men and women I ever met," said Easton, 33.
As with anyone starting a new profession, Easton said the biggest challenge has been learning to trust her nursing judgement, which has prompted her to run many questions past her co-workers seeking reassurance.
"In my experience, nurses don't eat their young, they nurture them," she said.
Easton also came to the job with an understanding of one of the most painstaking aspects of the job — death.
"Before I became a nurse, I held the hand of a resident who I had cared for for many years as they passed away," she said. "It was both one of the most difficult things I had done, but also one of the most meaningful.
"I know that even in death, we can provide dignity to those in our care. I feel comfortable knowing that this resident wasn't alone or scared during their last moments on earth."
That nurse-patient connection was drilled into the heads of students by a Lake Land College instructor. "Check yo patient," the instructor would say.
"I hear her voice in the back of my head during every shift. The answer is to always, always, always check your patient. You cannot care for a patient from behind a computer screen. You have to see them, talk to them, you have to hear their heart, their lungs, you have to see their wounds and their skin."
That connection is the most satisfying.
"Patients allow us to participate in the most vulnerable moments in their life," she said. "They trust us, they appreciate us, even if they don't always express their appreciation."
HEART OF NURSING: Lucy Smallhorn of Carle Foundation Hospital
This is one in a series of profiles published Saturday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a JG-TC member and see more of our special content, visit jg-tc.com/members.
They way Lucy Smallhorn sees it, caring for others is in her genes.
“My mother has always been the epitome of a caretaker. My entire life, my family ‘adopted’ those who did not have a strong family system, from elderly to foster kids to animals,” said Smallhorn, 33, a registered nurse as Carle Foundation Hospital.
“Watching my mother care for all those people with love and compassion that did not judge, inspired me. When my father became ill I knew I needed to do something that would make him proud. Having inherited the ‘caring’ gene from my mother, nursing was a natural transition.”
But caring for people at vulnerable moments is a daily emotional roller-coaster.
“Some days I get to hold hands and laugh, joke and smile with my patients and their families. Other days I’m holding the hand and praying with someone who is experiencing the worst day of their life,” she said.
“As a nurse, you develop an armor that allows you to walk out of a patient’s room fighting back tears, and have to walk across the hall into another patient’s room and smile. It’s emotionally exhausting.”
When things get a little tough, she remembers the words of "wise nurse," who told her "you can only do one thing at a time. Complete it, check it off and move to the next thing. This is so simple, but with how hectic some shifts can become, this is a constant mantra in my head that helps keep me from becoming overwhelmed."
What she likes best about nursing is that is one of the few jobs where “you strip all the preconceived notions away about a person and treat the person themselves, not their social, political, economic or other status.”
Then there was this one patient.
“I had a patient who insisted their name was ‘God.’ After over a week of trying to get the patient’s real name, I, thinking I was being sneaky, asked them what their last name was then. The patient looked me dead in the face and said ‘Almighty.’ Touche, my friend!”
HEART OF NURSING: Kelly Scott of Community Homecare
This is one in a series of profiles published Saturday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a JG-TC member and see more of our special content, visit jg-tc.com/members.
Grandmas say the wisest things.
“My grandmother told me when I was a nursing student that if I ever stopped caring for people to find another job,” Kelly Scott said.
“I wanted to do something that would make a difference in people’s lives and at the same time have a very challenging career,” said Scott, who has been a nurse for 26 years. “Thankfully, I have never quit caring.”
The caring spirit led Scott and her husband, Todd, to start Community Healthcare 16 years ago. There she wears many hats — co-owner, registered nurse and administrator.
The best part of her job, she said, is being involved in a patient’s success, allowing them to stay safe at home.
"We are really fortunate in home health because we are able to provide ore of a one on one focused treatment and really get to know our patients and their family," she said.
But as the boss of a company, it is her responsibility to devise a policies and procedures for incorporating the constantly changing health regulations into the mix.
The nature of her business provides a lot of variety and an opportunity to get to know her patients, the most rewarding of which being close friends and family.
“I have been able to take care of my parents, my grandparents and several great aunts and uncles,” said Scott, 48. “They have all been so special to me. I loved being able to spend one on one time with them and hearing their stories of when they were younger.”
For those considering a job in the nursing field, Scott hearkens back to what her grandmother said. “It was the smartest decision I made. It is both a rewarding career and the opportunities in the nursing field are endless.”
HEART OF NURSING: Brittany Babbs of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
This is one in a series of profiles published Saturday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a JG-TC member and see more of our special content, visit jg-tc.com/members.
No two days are alike. That is the good, and the bad, of being a nurse.
“There will be days when you feel like you conquered the world and other days when you will feel like nothing went right,” Brittany Babbs said. “You have to be ready for the unexpected and to not take every situation personally.”
And at the end of the day, remember this: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
Babbs, 29, has been a nurse for eight years and currently is a coronary care unit nursing supervisor at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
"There are so many opportunities in the nursing field for you to grow," she said.
After seven years as an emergency room nurse, Babbs decided to broaden her skills by cross-training in other departments.
"Trying to step into the new roles competently and as effectively as possible has been a new experience with the various departments, but I try to make sure that I can bring something positive to everyone I come in contact with."
She considers becoming a nursing supervisor her biggest accomplishment.
"I enjoy working with my team to overcome obstacles while giving the best patient care I can," she said. "Nursing is more about being there for others in their time of need."
The hardest part of her job, Babbs said, is coming to the realization that you can't fix everything.
That is where her co-workers come into play.
While there to provide support for those in her charge, Babbs also takes solace in the fact that her co-workers are there for her, too.
“In the health care field it takes a team to face each day,” she said. “It’s important to have people to lean on when you are dealing with a difficult situation. It’s comforting to know that someone will be there to take over and lend a hand.”
HEART OF NURSING: Kayla Enloe of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
This is one in a series of profiles published Saturday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a JG-TC member and see more of our special content, visit jg-tc.com/members.
If you are looking for a job that only occupies your mind while you are on the clock, then nursing isn’t for you.
“When you are a nurse, you can’t turn that off,” said Kayla Enloe, a registered nurse at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. It infiltrates your thinking during discussions with friends and family as you see the situation through “nursing eyes.”
And there is concern about the many patients you come into contact with.
A big part of Enloe's job is scheduling surgeries, and helping to ease concerns of patients as she walks them through the procedures.
“I find a lot of times this helps calm people down if they know exactly what to expect and makes, sometimes, a very uncomfortable situation a little easier to go through.”
Enloe, 26, said she often worries the night before about those patients who are about to go through a life-changing procedure.
Enloe has come to the realization that not every outcome will be a positive one.
“That is hard to deal with at times, that no matter what you do, sometimes you can't change an outcome and you just have to be there for the patient and listen to them and comfort them," she said.
Enloe has embraced the challenges of the profession she began thinking about as child as she watched her grandmother, who had been diagnosed with Alzhiemer’s disease, come to rely on others for her care.
“I knew from a young age that I wanted to have a career where I could make a positive difference in people’s lives,” she said.
The words of a patient she interacted with early in her career stick with her today and serve as a source of strength when the going gets tough.
“She was in the hospital for a week-long chemo treatment and she was by herself. ... After all my rounds, I went in to sit with her and just visit and keep her company so she wouldn’t feel alone. On the day she discharged home, she told me how much that meant to her and helped to keep her mind off her stay. She told me that I was a great nurse and that she knew I would go far in life,” Enloe said.
“On days where I don’t feel like I’m doing enough or questioning my career choice, I always think of her and how kind she was to me as a new nurse,” she said.
HEART OF NURSING: Rachel Clark of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
This is one in a series of profiles published Saturday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a JG-TC member and see more of our special content, visit jg-tc.com/members.
There is no better sound than that of a ringing bell when you are an oncology nurse.
“While we do have some very hard days in oncology, we have some great ones, too,” said Rachel Clark, a registered nurse at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. “When a patient has their last treatment, they get to ring the bell as they leave. It always brings happy tears to my eyes.”
During her 20 years as a nurse, Clark, 41, has found strength in the people she serves.
“People always ask me, ‘how can you work in oncology? It must be so sad,’” she said. “I respond by telling people how much my patients have given me. They are positive and brave. It is so humbling to see the strength and hope in my patients while they are literally fighting for their lives. It’s absolutely amazing.”
Some lose the fight, which is the hardest part of the job.
“While oncology treatments have evolved, and we continue to see patients living longer and longer, we are all on God’s time. When we lose a patient, it’s like losing a part of our family.”
Clark said the biggest challenge brought about by her career choice is finding time to take care of herself, something she continues to work on. She did find time among her other responsibilities to earn a bachelor’s degree.
“Working full time with busy kids, it was tough,” she said “ But, it was a personal goal that I was determined to make happen and had wonderful support from my work and home family.”
Still, she finds time to read the Bible everyday, enjoy a good Netflix series, and she really loves volunteering a the Effingham County Humane Society.
In the end, it’s all been worth it, “knowing you’ve make a difference in someone’s life,” she said. “I’m very proud to say I’m a nurse.”
HEART OF NURSING: Savanah Drew of The Arthur Home
This is one in a series of profiles published Saturday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a JG-TC member and see more of our special content, visit jg-tc.com/members.
When this year's honorees were asked in the questionnaire to share a guilty pleasure, most cited something associated with food, travel, shopping and the like.
Unsure how to answer the question, Savanah Drew sought input from her fiance.
"He immediately said, 'the fact you like to poke people with IVs and draw blood,'" she said. "He is probably right."
That is, after all, part of the job. And her patients are probably happier having someone who is comfortable doing it rather than the alternative.
Drew, who has been a nurse for nearly six years, has already risen to become the director of nursing at The Arthur Home.
"I am so excited about the new journey ahead of me," she said.
Drew said it has always been her goal to work in a long-term care facility.
"When I was younger, I remember going to the nursing home to see my grandma, and the nurses were so great," she said. "I wanted to make an impact for people like they did for our family, so I followed the nursing career path, and began my journey in long-term care."
She described the facility as being a lot like a second home, highlighted by friendships made with the staff, residents and their families.
She said one of the challenges is finding time for yourself. When she isn't at work, Drew said she loves spending time outdoors.
Based on her experience as a child, it should come as no surprise that Drew also has brought her children to the home to interact with the residents.
She shared the story of on resident, in particular, who reminded her a lot of her grandpa.
"Over the years of taking care of him we got very close, and my favorite thing was to see his face glow when I would bring my son in to see him," she said. "Unfortunately, he passed this last year, but I will never forget him and the impact he made on me my first years as a nurse."
HEART OF NURSING: Stacy L. Ordner of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
This is one in a series of profiles published Saturday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a JG-TC member and see more of our special content, visit jg-tc.com/members.
Sometimes it is life's trials that set the stage for some of life's greatest accomplishments.
For Stacy Ordner, it was her daughter's Type 1 diabetes diagnosis.
"The nurses were truly amazing and the amount of support they showed my husband and I during that difficult time was astounding," Ordner said. "I wanted to be able to make that same impact and difference in someone’s life as they did mine in times of need."
Ordner, 41, is able to achieve that goal in a couple ways.
In addition to being a registered nurse at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, she is an instructor at Lakeview College of Nursing, giving her the opportunity to also influence and direct the development of those who are still trying to figure out if the profession is for them.
"Honestly, my biggest accomplishment has been knowing the lives of patients and students that I may have impacted along the way," she said of her 11-year nursing career.
On thing she emphasizes is the learning is a continuing process.
"Each day, in some way, people touch my heart," she said. "There is always something to be learned from the day, whether that be a patient, a loved one, a student, or a coworker, God always provides a lesson to be learned."
Ordner also finds comfort in her faith.
"I tend to worry about not only patients and their loved ones, but also now that I am the (emergency department) director, my staff," she said. "I have learned to pray and give all my troubles to God each night and know that He is the way."
In her free time, Ordner likes to go camping, boating, ATV riding, swimming and making crafts.
Books have been put aside. "For now it is reading many research articles about COVID," she said
Her guilty pleasure is eating ice cream.
"I know I shouldn't, but it tastes so good."