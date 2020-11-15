Glancing Back for Nov. 15

MATTOON — Claude L. James, superintendent of the Mattoon water plant, said this morning that the Paradise Reservoir currently offers an available supply of 90 million gallons of water. That is sufficient to last for 60 days at the present rate of pumping 1.5 million gallons a day. Various rumors have been afloat for days regarding Mattoon's water supply as to the word that the Big Four Railroad has been forced to haul water to supply its local needs. Mr. James said a portion of the screen which covers the intake pipe at the pumping station had been broken, enabling fish into the pipes and clogging up the pipes. The system was shut down, the pipes cleared and the screen replaced... MATTOON — A little Pepperdine boy who lives on Shelby Avenue was slightly wounded in both feet yesterday morning, receiving a few of the shot intended for a rabbit. Herschel French, a teamster for the J.D. Andrews estate, went to see if he could pick up a few rabbits on the edge of town near North 28th Street. He saw one and took a shot at it. He then heard the yell from a small boy near a shock of corn and forgot about the rabbit. He found two lads, one of whom had received a few of the shot in each foot. French saw the wounds were not serious and carried the boy to his home. The boy's parents refused an offer to call a physician. The boy said he went to the field and was digging under the shock for field mice.