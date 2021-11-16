Glancing Back for Nov. 16: Mattoon Lightworks in Peterson Park adds new displays

100 years ago,

Nov. 16, 1921

MATTOON – At a meeting of representatives of churches and civic organizations last night at the First Methodist Church, a permanent organization to be known as the Law Enforcement League was organized. Elected as officers were J.F. McMahan, president; E.L. Banta, vice president; Mrs. Fred Brown, secretary; and Carl H. Ozee, treasurer. The organization will continue to make an organized fight against the opening of Sunday amusements in Mattoon. The Rev. C.F. Buker of the Methodist Church said the purpose is not to take the law into its own hands, but to assist in law enforcement by working in cooperation with officers of the law… MATTOON – The number of diphtheria cases under quarantine in Mattoon dropped from 41 to 37 this morning. Three cases were placed under quarantine in the last 24 hours and six cases were discharged. The nature of the cases now under quarantine continue to be the same, all mild in nature, according to Dr. Richardson, city health officer… MATTOON – An order has been received from the Illinois Central Railroad office in Chicago to reduce the force at the Mattoon shops by 18, effective Nov. 19. This was a considerable surprise as an increase in the force had been looked for. The approaches to the DeWitt Avenue Bridge have been raised and the bridge itself has been put in good condition. A barrel of asbestos filling was needed for the patching job.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON – A car theft investigation in Charleston has led to the arrest of two brothers on two charges of violating the Cannabis Control Act. Jimmy L. Danles, 40, of Bangor, Maine, and Elmer R. Danles, 33, of Charleston were arrested after Charleston Police detective Edward Kallis allegedly found $3,000 worth of marijuana Saturday in a chest at 745 Sixth St., where Danles lived. The property was formerly known as Little Venice Restaurant. … MATTOON – Debbie Smith, a freshman from Paris, was crowned homecoming queen at Lake Land College this weekend. Members of her court are Debbie Roley, freshman from Bloomington, first runner-up; Jean Sims, freshman from Windsor; Monica Chapple, freshman from Decatur; Linda Sronce, freshman from Clinton; and Anne Sumner, sophomore from Paris. Natalie Carroll of Bloomington, the 1970 queen, crowned Queen Debbie.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON – Traffic backed up Friday evening for the opening night of the fifth annual Mattoon Lightworks display in Peterson Park. About 40 separate displays are featured, including the 100-foot tunnel that is 26 feet wide with about 4,000 lights. New displays this year are a baseball scene with a reindeer pitching, elves working on Christmas presents, an apple with an education theme, a 1957 Chevy and a gas station theme. The display is open 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday… MATTOON – One hundred twenty-five sophomore students from 12 area high schools are registered for the second Rotary Athletic Heart Scan Program at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center today. The free echocardiogram screenings are administered to area athletes to uncover potentially life-threatening heart abnormalities. This is the second wave of screenings, which are funded in part by a joint project of several Rotary clubs in the area. The screenings were administered to 107 athletes in March. One was found to have a heart condition serious enough to keep him from participating in sports. Eight others were found to have minor heart problems.

