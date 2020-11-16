Glancing Back for Nov. 16

MATTOON — "Tommy" Welch of Mattoon, working as a member of a Big Four Railroad section gang, is facing a charge of manslaughter in Ardmore, Okla., after five children were killed in a train-car incident. It is stated that Welch was working as head brakeman on a train running out of Ardmore and that on March 2 his train, without warning, backed into a vehicle containing 10 children. Five of the children were killed, and as a result, members of the crew were indicted on a charge of manslaughter due to carelessness. All answered the charges except Welch, who fled the city and state. He was arrested in Mattoon late yesterday... SPRINGFIELD — Automobile licenses issued by Secretary of State Emmerson this year will come close to 600,000 while the fees for those licenses will reach nearly $6 million. This sum will go toward construction of hard roads. The number of automobiles licensed this year will be 15 times the number licensed in 1911, and the fees nearly 60 times the amount collected in 1911.

CHARLESTON — A drive at Eastern Illinois University to collect Christmas gifts for the airmen at Rantoul Air Force Base got off to a big start last week with a delivery of 25,000 to 30,000 Christmas cards to the Newman Center office at 2204 South Fourth St. The cards were contributed by the Hallmark Co. of St. Louis. Joe Grant, one of the leaders of the "Operation Chanute" effort, said about half of the cards will be signed by EIU students and sent to Chanute. Another 25 percent of the cards will go to the hospital at Chanute for patients can send them to friends and relatives. The remaining cards will go to nursing homes and facilities for the disabled in the Mattoon-Charleston area... MATTOON — The Lake Land College golf team became the local college's first team to qualify for a national tournament after the Lakers won the Region 4 (state) tournament. The national tournament, however, is played in the spring, June 8-11, at Flint, Mich. The Lakers wound up with a 21-0 record and three tournament championships. Coach Dave Lapan's squad includes Joe Thompson and Roger Schaljo, both of Sullivan; Dave Gentry, Clinton; Bob Morrison, Normal; Jim Easterling and Jeff Althoff, both of Decatur; Mike Filisky, Pana; and Dave Kater, Macon.