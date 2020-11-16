Glancing Back for Nov. 16

100 years ago,
Nov. 16, 1920
MATTOON — "Tommy" Welch of Mattoon, working as a member of a Big Four Railroad section gang, is facing a charge of manslaughter in Ardmore, Okla., after five children were killed in a train-car incident. It is stated that Welch was working as head brakeman on a train running out of Ardmore and that on March 2 his train, without warning, backed into a vehicle containing 10 children. Five of the children were killed, and as a result, members of the crew were indicted on a charge of manslaughter due to carelessness. All answered the charges except Welch, who fled the city and state. He was arrested in Mattoon late yesterday... SPRINGFIELD — Automobile licenses issued by Secretary of State Emmerson this year will come close to 600,000 while the fees for those licenses will reach nearly $6 million. This sum will go toward construction of hard roads. The number of automobiles licensed this year will be 15 times the number licensed in 1911, and the fees nearly 60 times the amount collected in 1911.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — A drive at Eastern Illinois University to collect Christmas gifts for the airmen at Rantoul Air Force Base got off to a big start last week with a delivery of 25,000 to 30,000 Christmas cards to the Newman Center office at 2204 South Fourth St. The cards were contributed by the Hallmark Co. of St. Louis. Joe Grant, one of the leaders of the "Operation Chanute" effort, said about half of the cards will be signed by EIU students and sent to Chanute. Another 25 percent of the cards will go to the hospital at Chanute for patients can send them to friends and relatives. The remaining cards will go to nursing homes and facilities for the disabled in the Mattoon-Charleston area... MATTOON — The Lake Land College golf team became the local college's first team to qualify for a national tournament after the Lakers won the Region 4 (state) tournament. The national tournament, however, is played in the spring, June 8-11, at Flint, Mich. The Lakers wound up with a 21-0 record and three tournament championships. Coach Dave Lapan's squad includes Joe Thompson and Roger Schaljo, both of Sullivan; Dave Gentry, Clinton; Bob Morrison, Normal; Jim Easterling and Jeff Althoff, both of Decatur; Mike Filisky, Pana; and Dave Kater, Macon.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — The fourth edition of Mattoon Lightworks will open Friday with about 60 displays at Peterson Park. A 100-foot tunnel, 26 feet wide with about 4,000 lights again is a major feature. Several displays are new this year. They include a pizza display, a giant Jeep with a lion, giraffe and elephants, a 120-foot candy cane machine, a juggling Power Ranger, a fountain, cement truck, jumping frogs and a moon display... TUSCOLA — No longer will Douglas County have to rent space at Jarman Center to use as a morgue. The Douglas County Board voted yesterday to have a room built at the county's maintenance shed to serve as a morgue. The shed is located near the county jail. The cost is not to exceed $2,000. A morgue is generally used when the sheriff's department must hold a body while an investigation into a death takes place or autopsies are performed.
