Glancing Back for Nov. 17: Charleston considering all-weather swimming complex

MATTOON – The directors of the Central Illinois Petroleum Company met this morning at the Dobbs Farm southeast of Trilla and were told by Superintendent H.T. Neher that large quantities of oil “had shown themselves” at 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon. Indications of a well with from 500 to 1,000 barrels daily capacity were shown. “We have found oil,” said company President Campbell. Superintendent Neher said there is “plenty of oil, and it is oil of a high grade.” … MARSHALL – Interest in the township and county spelling contests grows with each report in Clark County. Seven students won their school spelling bees. Bernard Myles, who won a spirited contest at Darwin, has an enviable record this year. He has not missed a single word and has spelled more than 3,000 words. The seven winners will be the Clark County contestants. The contest will be held in the Congregational Church at Marshall on Nov. 25… SHELBYVILLE – R.O. Davies of Richland Township has just marketed six hogs whose combined weight was 2,565 pounds, and which never tasted corn. They were mastfed, being fattened on nuts, acorns, roots, etc., which they procured while were roaming over a wooded tract. They were very wild and were hard to capture when they were marketed. Several farmers pronounced them to be the finest hogs they had ever seen.

CHARLESTON – The City of Charleston plans to seek federal funds to help pay for a $404,000 all-weather swimming pool complex at Trojan Hill. The Charleston City Council last night authorized City Attorney S. John Muller to draw up a resolution to file a letter of intent with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Dr. Robert Griffiths of the Charleston Rotary Club proposed that the city and Charleston school district go together to build the pool on Trojan Hill. Griffiths said a HUD grant would pay for about half the cost of the proposed pool that could be used year-round… MATTOON – The trophy presented to Melvin Lockard by the Mattoon Association of Commerce for his service to the community has an illustrious history. Cast as an exact duplicate of the Russian Samovar, owned by the royal family of Russia, the trophy was first exhibited at the St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904. After the fair it was sold to Washington University for display in its art museum. In 1948 the university’s entire art collection was sold to a dealer who then sold it to the Mattoon Tennis Club in 1955 and it was presented to the annual winner of the Mattoon Tennis Tournament, which was discontinued in 1958. Last spring the tennis club donated the three-foot tall trophy to the Association of Commerce. The trophy is gold, filled with sterling silver ornamentation.