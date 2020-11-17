Glancing Back for Nov. 17

MATTOON — F.S. Schilling, coroner and undertaker, thinks the fellow or fellows who stole four rugs from his undertaking parlor yesterday afternoon had more nerve than anything. Mr. Schilling had taken the rugs, which became saturated with water during the recent Broadway fire and placed them on the lawn on South 15th Street near Charleston Avenue, so they could dry out. During the afternoon somebody drove up and carried the rugs away, without so much as saying "Thank you" to the owner... MATTOON — Police Patrolman Walter Hendricks, who was accidentally shot in both legs Sunday while hunting, is daily improving, and he expects to be back on his best again next Sunday evening. The patrolman's legs are pretty sore, it is stated by members of the police force who have been out to see him, and he spends most of his time sitting down, but he feels that his soreness will be gone by Sunday.