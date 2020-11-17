Glancing Back for Nov. 17

100 years ago,
Nov. 17, 1920
MATTOON — F.S. Schilling, coroner and undertaker, thinks the fellow or fellows who stole four rugs from his undertaking parlor yesterday afternoon had more nerve than anything. Mr. Schilling had taken the rugs, which became saturated with water during the recent Broadway fire and placed them on the lawn on South 15th Street near Charleston Avenue, so they could dry out. During the afternoon somebody drove up and carried the rugs away, without so much as saying "Thank you" to the owner... MATTOON — Police Patrolman Walter Hendricks, who was accidentally shot in both legs Sunday while hunting, is daily improving, and he expects to be back on his best again next Sunday evening. The patrolman's legs are pretty sore, it is stated by members of the police force who have been out to see him, and he spends most of his time sitting down, but he feels that his soreness will be gone by Sunday.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Members of Operation Progress, the downtown Mattoon development corporation have compiled some short-term and long-range improvement projects for the city. Some of the short-term goals include a new post office, opening the Logan Street railroad crossing and a municipal golf course for the city. Long-range goals include a combined YMCA and YWCA building and organization, an industrial park, an area hospital, an overpass over the Illinois Central Rail tracks in the south part of Mattoon and extension of the four-lane U.S. Route 45 from Interstate 57 south past the lake Land College campus... SHELBYVILLE — A recent classified advertisement in the Shelbyville Democrat newspaper went like this: "NOTICE: I have a rooster that crows each morning at 4 a.m. Want to trade him for one that crows at 5."
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — There are no current state laws or regulations that could limit the amount of water the City of Charleston withdraws from the Embarras River. It has been suggested during discussions about a regional water supply that the Embarras River management Association could someday limit the amount of water Charleston pumps out of the Embarras. ERMA officials said this week they have no intention of doing that, nor do they have the authority. Charleston is the only municipality that directly pumps water out of the Embarras. Others use it as an indirect source through an underground aquifer... MATTOON — Construction is finally under way on the new Boatmen's Bank branch in Mattoon. The facility, located at the corner of Logan Street and Broadway Avenue, should open sometime next spring, said Sara Jane Preston, president and CEO of Boatmen's Bank in Charleston. When the branch bank opens it will be the first time a Charleston-based financial institution has opened a facility in Mattoon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!