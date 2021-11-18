Glancing Back for Nov. 18: Charleston school board considering building addition

100 years ago,

Nov. 18, 1921

MATTOON – Yesterday was a busy day at the Broadway Avenue offices of the Central Illinois Petroleum Company. After company officials and the board of directors returned from the Dobbs farm near Trilla, the office was filled with inquirers asking for the facts about the discovery of oil. The board decided to continue the well as a test well on the original proposition to drill 4,000 feet to aid in the subsequent development in the same field. President Campbell said the company’s work is in the form of an investigation. “We are finding out what we have and how to get at it.” … CHARLESTON – Two physicians on Wednesday night performed a remarkable operation on Herbert Wickham, a young farmer who is suffering severely from body infection growing out of poisoning arising from a small injury to one of the knuckles on his right hand several weeks ago. The operation was performed with a small needle. A tube was inserted and almost a quart of the pus was extracted. The operation, which gave the patient considerable relief, is believed to be the only operation of this nature performed in this section of the state.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON – A total of 64 classrooms, 29 more than the present 35, will be needed if Charleston High School is enlarged to accommodate 1,350 students. That figure was presented to the Charleston school board by a Champaign architect who met with teachers and administrators on the proposed building addition. CHS presently has an enrollment of 832 students, 132 more than it was designed for. The board also expressed support for moving ninth grade students from the junior high to the high school. This year’s ninth grade has 237 students, which would put the high school enrollment at 1,069 right now. The architect also said a new gymnasium is needed. Some board members said a decision must be made on if a new gym is for spectator use or is an instructional facility... MATTOON – Some 1,500 bags of leaves were collected Saturday by volunteers. Chuck Womack said the Mattoon leaf pickup program will continue this weekend. Womack apologized that some 50 to 200 bags of leaves were not picked up last weekend. He said the supply of bagged leaves was greater than the volunteers available. Additional volunteers will be available this weekend, he said. In two weekends, the program has collected 2,800 bags of leaves that otherwise would have been burned… MATTOON – The American War Mothers of Illinois elected two Coles County women to state offices at a convention held in Aurora. Mrs. Violet Hall of Charleston, a member of the James Reed Chapter of War Mothers, was installed as state president. Mrs. Letha Wellbaum of Mattoon, also a member of the James Reed Chapter, was elected corresponding secretary.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON – She was a blonde-haired little girl when her father was drafted into the Russian army in World War II. Now she is a grandmother. Olga Pereudina, 64, arrived in Mattoon from Germany on Saturday to see her father, Ben Fischer, now 86, who resides at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home. This was just the second time in 55 years the two have seen each other. For her eight-week visit, the nursing home has arranged for Pereudina to stay with Sam and Ella Segal of Mattoon, who originally are from Russia. Pereudina is the only survivor from Fischer’s family that included his wife and three additional children… CHARLESTON – An estimated $600 in damage was done to the sod on the 18th fairway at the Charleston Country Club last week. William Buchar, greens keeper at the club, reported the damage to Charleston police Friday morning. Buchar said he believed the damage occurred Thursday night. The police report says the fairway sod was ripped in a circular motion in several places from what appeared to be vehicle tires.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0