Glancing Back for Nov. 18

100 years ago,
Nov. 18, 1920
MATTOON — The machinery expected from Mississippi has arrived and work has started on the six wells between the Illinois Central Railroad shops and Marshall Avenue that are to be repaired. The Illinois Central has received 1,500 of the 4,150 coal cars ordered and 19 cabooses. There are still 31 cabooses to come. delivery of new passenger coaches is to be during the first three months of 1921... CHARLESTON — The Big Four Railroad has been granted permission to erect one or two standpipes and a filling station in Charleston, from which it expects to derive water for its locomotives. For the last week or so, the Big Four has been hauling water from Charleston to supply its needs at certain points along the division. Work will begin immediately on these stations, and they should be ready for service within 30 days.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — Members of the Charleston City Council, school board and city recreation board met last night to discuss possible construction of a swimming pool complex at Trojan Hill. The result was that a nine-member committee was appointed to determine what can be done to make the project a reality. Members of the committee include Mayor Max Cougill, Commissioners Wayne Lanman and Bud Adkins; Ed Gillis, Harold Horn and James Scribner of the school board; and Dan Thornburgh, Al Teaters and Merv Baker of the recreation board... MATTOON — It was announced last night at the annual meeting of the stockholders of Mattoon Golf and Country Club that the club plans to develop an additional nine holes to the course that will be playable by August 1972. A ceiling of $140,000 for course construction and about $1,000 an acre for the 77 acres will be needed. Also at the meeting, George A. Fairweather was re-elected president and Stuart Green was named vice president.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — It looks as though Mattoon Lightworks again is going to be a hit. In the first 25 minutes after the 5 p.m. opening yesterday, nearly 80 cars carrying an estimated 250 people passed through the captivating displays that lit Peterson Park under a dark, cloudy sky. There is no charge to drive through the display, but donations are accepted. Last year, donations totaled $26,900. Lightworks Committee Chairman Mark Nelson thanked all who purchased displays and all who made donations so the annual event could continue... CHARLESTON — Kiwanis Park is the scene for Charleston's first holiday light display. People drove through Kiwanis Park last night to see the 35 lighted displays. In addition to the lights in the park, Eastern Illinois University's Old Main and the Coles County Courthouse also are lit up.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!