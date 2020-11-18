Glancing Back for Nov. 18

MATTOON — The machinery expected from Mississippi has arrived and work has started on the six wells between the Illinois Central Railroad shops and Marshall Avenue that are to be repaired. The Illinois Central has received 1,500 of the 4,150 coal cars ordered and 19 cabooses. There are still 31 cabooses to come. delivery of new passenger coaches is to be during the first three months of 1921... CHARLESTON — The Big Four Railroad has been granted permission to erect one or two standpipes and a filling station in Charleston, from which it expects to derive water for its locomotives. For the last week or so, the Big Four has been hauling water from Charleston to supply its needs at certain points along the division. Work will begin immediately on these stations, and they should be ready for service within 30 days.