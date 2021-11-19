Glancing Back for Nov. 19: Battle with CIPS financially cripples Sullivan

100 years ago,

Nov. 19, 1921

MATTOON – Yesterday afternoon on the Charleston Avenue bridge, a horse and buggy driven by Mrs. J.W. Sawyer was struck by a touring car driven by James B. Phillips of Mattoon. In the buggy with Mrs. Sawyer were her five children, ranging in age from five to 14 years. With the exception of a nervous shock sustained by Mrs. Sawyer, no injuries were received. The accident occurred during the heaviest part of the rainstorm late in the afternoon. In the glare of another car’s headlights, Phillips failed to see the buggy containing Mrs. Sawyer and her children. Due to the nervous shock sustained, it was necessary to send Mrs. Sawyer and children home in a private conveyance… SULLIVAN – The town of Sullivan finds itself almost bankrupt over its six-year fight with the CIPS Company, which finally withdrew from the town without a moment’s notice. In order to pay off debts contracted by litigation and otherwise, it will be necessary to bond the town for $330,000. The attorney that fought the cases for the town has brought in a bill for $4,500, which shows that it costs money to go to court… MATTOON – The huge supply of coal that has been stored on the Big Four Railroad’s right-of-way on the Shea farm is daily growing larger. It is estimated that there are 75,000 tons of coal stored out there now.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – A 25th anniversary luncheon for some General Electric plant employees was held yesterday with the use of auxiliary power for lighting after a fire forced a temporary halt to the plant’s operations. Electricity to the plant was shut off about 12:10 p.m. after a fire on a utility pole outside the plant. Production was shut down for about four hours before power was restored. An “on the house” luncheon for employees in observance of the plant’s 25th anniversary went on with the use of an emergency power supply. A GE official said the lunch for second shift employees had to be postponed until today… CHARLESTON – The Eastern Illinois University Union yesterday was named in honor of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by the Board of Governors of State Colleges and Universities. Speaking for the proposal were D. Roger Whitlow, chairman of the EIU Faculty Senate, and Robert Perry, a representative of EIU’s Council of Students. Whitlow said the proposal had the support of the faculty senate and student senate. Gilbert C. Fite, president of EIU, said he had no objection to the proposal but said he generally favors naming university buildings for people who made a direct contribution to the development and growth of the university.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON – Few, if any, changes are expected at the Lender’s Bagel plant in Mattoon once Kellogg becomes the owner later this year. Kellogg announced yesterday an agreement to purchase Lender’s Bagels from Kraft Foods for $455 million. Kraft, a subsidiary of Phillip Morris Co., said Lender’s is the last of its bakery business to be sold. The plant in Mattoon, with about 350 employees, is the largest bagel manufacturing plant in the country. The sale also includes Lender’s facilities in New York and Connecticut. The Mattoon Kraft plant, which opened in 1972, began manufacturing bagels about 11 years ago… CHARLESTON – Jeff Moore of Charleston has been named to the Charleston school district’s Excellence in Education Board. The board consists of Robert Augustine, president; Jill Nilsen, president-elect; Kathleen Bates, secretary; John Morrisey, treasurer; and Dolores Metzger, Jan Stevens, Gary Jacobs, Vivian Taylor and Jim Grant. The foundation is a non-profit corporation designed to solicit, receive and disburse funds in support of the district and its students. The major revenue-producing source for the foundation is the Consolidated Communications long distance service partnership.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0