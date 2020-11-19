Glancing Back for Nov. 19

100 years ago,
Nov. 19, 1920
MATTOON — Joseph McKibben, age 64, a broommaker and living on South 21st Street, was struck and killed by an Illinois Central Railroad train in the south yards of the company early this morning. The accident occurred at about the intersection of Walnut Avenue, almost directly in front of the yard office. It is believed McKibben, who suffered from asthma, had gone gone out onto the right of way to ease the pain which was almost always present, and while walking aimlessly, was struck. Surviving are the widow, three adult children and five stepchildren... ATWOOD — Carl Harshbarger, aged 16, of Atwood died in St. Mary's Hospital of Decatur last night. His death was due to injuries sustained in the Atwood-Tuscola high school football game three weeks ago when he was crushed about the kidneys. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Harshbarger of Atwood, the boy also leaves sister and two brothers.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — The Coles County Airport is among a number of airports in Illinois which lack instrument landing system guidance equipment. A nationwide survey was conducted following the 75-death Marshall University football airplane crash. Lowell Mertel, manager of the Coles County airport, said local air officials already have applied for federal funds to install the ILS system. He said he is hoping for 90 percent funding. Other Illinois airports lacking the bad weather guidance system are Bloomington, Danville, Galesburg, Lawrenceville, Marion, Mount Vernon and Sterling... CHARLESTON — Jerry Bennett, president of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce, announced that four new members have been elected to the Chamber board of directors. Serving three-year terms are Bob Inyart, Inyart's Shoe Store; Wayne Owens, Eastern Illinois University; Phil Kerz, Crestline Veterinary Clinic; and Robert Blanford, Andrews Lumber.
25 years ago, 1995
Sunday. No paper.
