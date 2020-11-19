Glancing Back for Nov. 19

MATTOON — Joseph McKibben, age 64, a broommaker and living on South 21st Street, was struck and killed by an Illinois Central Railroad train in the south yards of the company early this morning. The accident occurred at about the intersection of Walnut Avenue, almost directly in front of the yard office. It is believed McKibben, who suffered from asthma, had gone gone out onto the right of way to ease the pain which was almost always present, and while walking aimlessly, was struck. Surviving are the widow, three adult children and five stepchildren... ATWOOD — Carl Harshbarger, aged 16, of Atwood died in St. Mary's Hospital of Decatur last night. His death was due to injuries sustained in the Atwood-Tuscola high school football game three weeks ago when he was crushed about the kidneys. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Harshbarger of Atwood, the boy also leaves sister and two brothers.