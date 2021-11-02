Glancing Back for Nov. 2: Leaf disposal takes center stage in Oakland, Mattoon

100 years ago,

Nov. 2, 1921

MATTOON – The October report of the Mattoon Health Department shows 53 cases of diphtheria, five cases of tuberculosis, four cases of scarlet fever, four cases of pneumonia and one case of infantile paralysis. Only one death was reported for the month from disease and that because of diphtheria. The general improvement noted within the past week in diphtheria situation has continued unbroken, says Dr. Richardson, health officer, only two cases being reported in the past three days. An adequate supply of free anti-toxin, the cooperation given by parents to physicians and the close vigilance of the health department have been the “breaks” in the fight against the further spread of diphtheria, Dr. Richardson says… MATTOON – Jack Williams, reputed nationally known “human fly,” made an outside ascent of the Hotel Byers building yesterday afternoon, consuming 29 minutes for the scent. It was generally accepted the ascent would be made without assistance of any kind, but the crowd, out to see something unusually thrilling, was disappointed when Williams had to accept aid to make the distance between the second and third floor by having the manager open a window from which Williams was endeavoring to reach the third floor. After ascending to the rooftop, Williams stated the assistance was necessary because of the numbness of his hands which made it impossible to gain a sure hold.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – Trucks will be traveling Mattoon streets this weekend picking up load after load of bagged leaves. The scene will be repeated Nov. 13-14. Representatives of organizations sponsoring the leaf-collection project said at least seven trucks will be in operation each day. Mattoon residents are encouraged to have their leaves bagged and ready for curbside pickup by 9 a.m. each day. The project was started after a statewide ban was imposed on leaf burning in cities with more than 1,000 residents… OAKLAND – The Oakland City Council last night declined to take action on a motion that leaf burning, especially by the city, be banned if other means of disposal were available. Councilman William Farthing made the motion, but it did not receive a second. The Illinois Pollution Control Board recently banned open leaf burning in cities of more than 1,000 population. Oakland has a population of 1,012. The matter became an issue in Oakland Thursday when Farthing saw a city employee burning leaves at the city park… CHARLESTON – Cathy Walker of rural Charleston received the Allison-Beck Leadership Award last night during the annual Coles County 4-H Awards presentations at Eastern Illinois University. Miss Walker, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Walker, is a member of Lincoln Railsplitters 4-H Club and is the retiring secretary of the Coles County 4-H Federation. She is a student at the University of Illinois.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – Voters tomorrow will be asked to choose the way Charleston city government is run – keep the current mayor/commission form of government or switch to the council/manager form. Charleston’s current form of government has been in place since the 1940s. Dick Goodrick, a former Eastern Illinois University instructor of public administration, said the current form of government is fine for Charleston if the mayor is willing to work full-time, as is current Mayor Dan Cougill. He said if a mayor wants to serve just part-time then the city manager form may be more desirable… MATTOON – Windmills were a common rural site in the 1930s and earlier. Since then, the trend has been to leave them sitting like useless metal appendages jutting out of the ground, or remove them altogether. But Jim Voris has a plan to change this tendency. Voris, a former Neoga resident now living in the Chicago area, and his wife Tamara plan to retire on property they own between Mattoon and Charleston. With the help of some others, the Vorises are installing a rebuilt windmill. The windmill will be used for drawing water, he said. The windmill was purchased from Farm Windmill Sales and Restoration in Mahomet, owned by Paul Behrends.

