Glancing Back for Nov. 2

100 years ago,
Nov. 2, 1920
MATTOON — The Health and Charity Center was the most important place yesterday, as 24 children of varying ages and from diverse places were gathered there for a free examination and treatment. There were 16 from out of town and eight Mattoon children. They came afflicted with club feet, tubercular joints, curvature of the spine, infantile paralysis and other ailments. All of the city doctors were there at some point during the day. The clinic closed around 4:30 o'clock, in time for Springfield visitors to depart on the evening train... CHARLESTON — Miss Mayme Hammack, assistant cashier of the National Trust Bank of Charleston, narrowly missed being asphyxiated in the bathroom of the Hammack home about 5:30 o'clock Saturday when fumes from a leaking gas heater overpowered her. Miss Hammack was found by her mother who entered the bathroom when she failed to receive an answer to a question from the mother. Miss Hammack was unconscious and the mother called a physician, who gave her treatment. She suffered terrible headaches Sunday, but otherwise was unharmed.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — Many observers expect a lighter-than-normal turnout at the polls in Coles County for the off-year general election tomorrow. In spite of rather strongly contested races for all county offices, absentee voting has been less than usual. County Clerk Harry Grafton said today that absentee ballots this year totaled 826, considerably below the figure of 1,196 in the last off-year election of 1966. The breakdown of absentee voting by categories is regular ballots, 568; ballots from incapacitated people, 127; and ballots from military personnel, 131... MATTOON— Capt. Harold E. Merrick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Merrick of Mattoon, recently was named commander of Headquarters Battery Army Training Center at Fort Sill, Okla. He was previously security and intelligence officer of field artillery at the camp. Merrick entered the Army in 1966 and commissioned through officer Candidate School at Fort Sill. After attending flight school and Chinook training, he served in Vietnam where he received the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal and 32 awards of the Air Medal. He was a Chinook pilot in Vietnam.
25 years ago, 1995
HUMBOLDT — The Coles County Sheriff's Department is saying racial graffiti written on the Humboldt Post Office recently was apparently an act of vandalism, not a hate crime. Village Postmaster Carol Smith said she found a large amount of graffiti on the front windows the morning of Oct. 23. Three Nazi swastikas, "KKK" and several racial slurs referring to black people had been written on windows with soap. Chief Deputy Lonnie Cooper said an investigation revealed no evidence that the incident was a hate crime... MATTOON — About 40 Mattoon High School band and flag corps members are Peach Bowl-bound come December. The Peach Bowl is a holiday college football bowl game played in Atlanta. The band and flag corps will leave Mattoon on Dec. 26 and return on Dec. 31. Donations to help fund the trip are still accepted, said Kathy Warren, treasurer of the band boosters organization.
