Glancing Back for Nov. 2

MATTOON — The Health and Charity Center was the most important place yesterday, as 24 children of varying ages and from diverse places were gathered there for a free examination and treatment. There were 16 from out of town and eight Mattoon children. They came afflicted with club feet, tubercular joints, curvature of the spine, infantile paralysis and other ailments. All of the city doctors were there at some point during the day. The clinic closed around 4:30 o'clock, in time for Springfield visitors to depart on the evening train... CHARLESTON — Miss Mayme Hammack, assistant cashier of the National Trust Bank of Charleston, narrowly missed being asphyxiated in the bathroom of the Hammack home about 5:30 o'clock Saturday when fumes from a leaking gas heater overpowered her. Miss Hammack was found by her mother who entered the bathroom when she failed to receive an answer to a question from the mother. Miss Hammack was unconscious and the mother called a physician, who gave her treatment. She suffered terrible headaches Sunday, but otherwise was unharmed.