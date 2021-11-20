Glancing Back for Nov. 20: Bonds approved for Eastern Illinois' MLK University Union

CHARLESTON – The Board of Governors of State Colleges and Universities Thursday authorized the sale of $4.2 million in revenue bonds for construction of a $4,198.000 addition to the newly named Martin Luther King Jr. University Union. The new structure will double the size of the existing student union. The addition will include a ballroom, snack bar capable of seating 540 people, a bookstore, vending machine lounge, conference rooms, television lounge and offices for student government. The addition, to be located east of the present structure, will be paid for by student fees… MATTOON – Some Lake Land College students taking final exams for fall quarter used candles to complete their tests Thursday during a power failure in the area. Other students moved to the library, which – unlike the classrooms – has windows. The electrical difficulties caused the closing of the General Electric plant for about four hours Thursday after a fire on a utility pole outside the plant. Power to some areas south of the plant, including Lake Land, was off for several hours.

CHARLESTON – Although city officials want to start using the new water tower at its full operational level, they also want to control the chaos created when additional water pressure starts breaking water lines. The new tower on South Douglas Drive in Laffety Nature Center is only about half full, containing 22 feet of water. Since the new tower went online Oct. 21, there have been 36 different locations in the city where the water lines have broken, according to city officials… MATTOON – City officials are considering giving up two separate lease agreements for parking lots in Mattoon. The Mattoon City Council yesterday discussed but took no action on the leases: a lot north of the Illinois Department of Employment Security office between 15th and 16th streets and a section of the lot across from the dental building on South 16th Street and Wabash Avenue. Commissioner Gene Baker said the city leases most of the lot near the unemployment office from Ozee Terminals for $163 a month. Baker said annual maintenance costs are $1,956 while revenue is about $1,143. The city is being asked to reblacktop the lot, which Baker said could cost $42,105… CHARLESTON – Reem Hasib of Charleston was a national winner in the public speaking contest at the National Junior Horticultural Association held recently in Irving, Texas. About 300 young people and leaders participated in horticultural contests to select national winners. Hasib’s speech on paleobotany was titled “Once Upon a Time.” The seven-year member of the Lincoln Railsplitters 4-H Club, she earlier won the Coles County and state horticulture speech contests. She is the daughter of Faiz and Linda Hasib.