Glancing Back for Nov. 20

CHARLESTON— The immense hay and cattle barn on the farm of G. Will Smith, three miles west of Charleston, was set on fire by careless hunters Thursday, and it was with great difficulty that Mr. Smith and his neighbors succeeded in subduing the flames before they had done great damage. The barn is one of the largest structures of its kind in this vicinity and contained at the time of the fire about 300 tons of hay and a considerable quantity of new corn... MATTOON — Coroner Schilling, who thought he had sustained the loss of four rugs from his undertaking parlor at the time of the fire of last week, has them back in his possession. They had been taken, without permission, sometime Tuesday afternoon from a lawn on South 15th Street where they had been laid to dry after a thorough soaking at the fire. This morning, Mr. Schilling found all of his rugs in a pile, unharmed, in the rear of his residence on Charleston Avenue. Mr. Schilling is better off than he thought. He believed thieves had taken only four rugs; they had taken five, and they returned them all.