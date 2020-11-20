Glancing Back for Nov. 20

100 years ago,
Nov. 20, 1920
CHARLESTON— The immense hay and cattle barn on the farm of G. Will Smith, three miles west of Charleston, was set on fire by careless hunters Thursday, and it was with great difficulty that Mr. Smith and his neighbors succeeded in subduing the flames before they had done great damage. The barn is one of the largest structures of its kind in this vicinity and contained at the time of the fire about 300 tons of hay and a considerable quantity of new corn... MATTOON — Coroner Schilling, who thought he had sustained the loss of four rugs from his undertaking parlor at the time of the fire of last week, has them back in his possession. They had been taken, without permission, sometime Tuesday afternoon from a lawn on South 15th Street where they had been laid to dry after a thorough soaking at the fire. This morning, Mr. Schilling found all of his rugs in a pile, unharmed, in the rear of his residence on Charleston Avenue. Mr. Schilling is better off than he thought. He believed thieves had taken only four rugs; they had taken five, and they returned them all.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Coles County State's Attorney L. Stanton Dotson said today he will file a felony charge of "contempt of the flag" against Ted L. Kirkland, 22, of Mattoon. It is the second arrest of a Coles County youth over the flag. A 16-year-old Charleston boy was convicted of a misdemeanor charge and sentenced to 10 days in jail. Kirkland was arrested by police yesterday afternoon at Gill's Walk-In restaurant, 1507 Broadway Ave. Police went to the restaurant after someone called and said Kirkland was there with an American flag sewn on his pants. Dotson said he expects the American Civil Liberties Union to enter the case but will prosecute anyway... MATTOON — Mrs. Minnie Wallace, 88, of Tower Hill in Shelby County, has been "bugged." She is the oldest woman ever to purchase her first new Volkswagen "bug" in the United States, according to Volkswagen records. Mrs. Wallace recently purchased the car at a Decatur dealership. She was given a lifetime guarantee on the car.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — It's a bit unusual when 1,200 junior and senior high school music students descend on a town for a weekend. But some aspects of Saturday's District 5 Illinois Music Educators Association Music Festival were also different. "This is the only district in the state that fields full junior and senior high orchestras," said Chris Lange of Effingham, the district's president. Students from about 100 schools in the middle portion of the state participated in the festival at Eastern Illinois University... TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Willie High got family bragging rights and the Eastern Illinois University football team qualified for the NCAA I-AA playoffs by defeating Indiana State 27-6 Saturday at ISU. Willie High, EIU senior running back, brother Robert High is a redshirt sophomore safety for the Sycamores. The Highs plus Panther defensive lineman Curtis Price, a senior, all are Mattoon High School grads. Coach Bob Spoo's EIU Panthers, now 10-1, will play at Stephen F. Austin in Texas in the first round of the playoffs.
