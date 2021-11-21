Glancing Back for Nov. 21: Illinois State president has unique way of spelling

CHARLESTON – Postmaster Frank Johnston is to be removed as postmaster of Charleston at an early date, says Saturday’s Charleston Courier, which is confirmed in letters received from Hubert Woods, first assistant postmaster general. A paragraph of the letter says Johnston’s resignation will be accepted if received by Nov. 25, “otherwise it will be necessary for the records to show your separation from the service by removal.” It is believed here that Mr. Johnston will not forward his resignation, but will allow the records to show “separation from the service by removal.” … MATTOON – The residence of Henry DeBuhr on Marshall Avenue was entered by robbers Saturday evening and ransacked generally. Goods to the value of about $125 were taken by the intruders, who made their escape without leaving behind any trace. The thieves entered through a kitchen window. Every drawer in the place was opened and ransacked, the contents being strewn about the floors. The missing articles are two suits of clothing, a man’s hat, a gold watch, a silver watch and about $15 in money… NORMAL – Illinois has a university president that spells office “offis,” have “hav” were “wer” and are “ar.” He is the well-known Dr. David Felmley, president of the Illinois State Normal University. Simplified spelling? Yes, of course. And here are more, printed from a list at the school: crum, dum, thum, lam, pur, gost, telefone, sissers, lettis, quire (for choir), ake and eg.