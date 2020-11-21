Glancing Back for Nov. 21

100 years ago,
Nov. 21, 1920
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — Magistrate Thomas Burke has termed as "highly improper" an out-of-court request that he refuse to release a Mattoon man from jail on a recognizance bond. The man, Ted L. Kirkland, 22, of Mattoon was arrested Thursday and charged with "contempt of a flag." At a hearing yesterday, Burke said he was called to the state's attorney's office and asked to refuse to release Kirkland on bond. Burke said he considered the private request "highly improper" and granted Kirkland's release on bond without further testimony. State's Attorney L. Stanton Dotson is prosecuting the case as a felony... COOKS MILLS — First and second graders at Cooks Mills recently wrote stories of "What I'd Like to Be" after studying Community Unit No. 2's Pre-Vocational Instruction Handbook. Students who said they want to be teachers include Angie Jo Thomas, Crystal Durdel, Julie Ann Drumm, Karen Lee Hendrix and Bobby Law. Troy Adams wants to be a scientist, Kevin Morgan wants to work on a backhoe, Eric Neal Cobb hopes to be a sailor, Keith Eaton wants to be an undersea diver and Jimmy Fleming, Charlie McFadden, Jesse Keller and Lonnie Harshbarger want to be farmers.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University will soon be hooking up residence halls to a campuswide network, providing email and high speed access to the World Wide Web. The Board of Governors Universities executive committee approved the purchase and installation of fiber optic cable from the Student Services Building to several campus buildings. Phone Masters of Wood River submitted the lowest bid out of five bidders. Their price was $172,643. Dave Henard, EIU associate vice president of information technology, said residence halls have computer labs but are not on the campuswide network... CHARLESTON — Good weather and a nearly complete crops harvest are the two major factors for good deer hunting on the first shotgun season. Hunters in Clark County led the way with 681 deer killed while in Cumberland County 491 deer were shot. In Coles County, hunters bagged 451 deer. No hunter injuries were reported.
