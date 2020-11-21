Glancing Back for Nov. 21

CHARLESTON — Magistrate Thomas Burke has termed as "highly improper" an out-of-court request that he refuse to release a Mattoon man from jail on a recognizance bond. The man, Ted L. Kirkland, 22, of Mattoon was arrested Thursday and charged with "contempt of a flag." At a hearing yesterday, Burke said he was called to the state's attorney's office and asked to refuse to release Kirkland on bond. Burke said he considered the private request "highly improper" and granted Kirkland's release on bond without further testimony. State's Attorney L. Stanton Dotson is prosecuting the case as a felony... COOKS MILLS — First and second graders at Cooks Mills recently wrote stories of "What I'd Like to Be" after studying Community Unit No. 2's Pre-Vocational Instruction Handbook. Students who said they want to be teachers include Angie Jo Thomas, Crystal Durdel, Julie Ann Drumm, Karen Lee Hendrix and Bobby Law. Troy Adams wants to be a scientist, Kevin Morgan wants to work on a backhoe, Eric Neal Cobb hopes to be a sailor, Keith Eaton wants to be an undersea diver and Jimmy Fleming, Charlie McFadden, Jesse Keller and Lonnie Harshbarger want to be farmers.