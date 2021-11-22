Glancing Back for Nov. 22: Coles County sees increase in off-farm income

100 years ago,

Nov. 22, 1921

MATTOON – Seven trees are to be set out on the east and north sides of the Mattoon Post Office on Thanksgiving morning, dedicated to those of the western half of Coles County who gave their lives in the great war. The trees selected are native elms, picked out by James G. Walker, Pleasant Grove, from the wild growth on his farm, sturdy, hardy and native. They are to be set in the boulevard between the trees which now border the sidewalk. There will be a presentation of the trees, their acceptance and something in the way of appreciation of the services of the boys these growing trees will commemorate… CHARLESTON – The home of M.E. (Hank) O’Day, Seventh and Adams Street, was entered and robbed sometime early Saturday night. Loot valued at several hundred dollars, it was said, was stolen. Drawers were ransacked and furniture was moved around. Failing to find the hoped-for valuables, the thieves picked up a suitcase in which they placed their loot, consisting of two razors, two sweaters, a suit of clothes, a gold watch chain and several other articles of wearing apparel and jewelry… OAKLAND – The Curtis Mercantile company stores at Oakland were entered sometime Sunday night and merchandise valued at $200 was taken. An inventory of the Curtis stock disclosed the fact that the burglars had stolen two pairs of shoes, two suits of clothes, two black suitcases, two sheep-lined coats, three expensive sweaters, one shirt, two sport coats, one cap and a mackinaw. After taking the clothing, the robbers made a change from their old clothing. They left their old and rain-soaked overcoats on the desk in the office.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON – The 1970 census shows that farmers are taking more off-farm employment than they did in 1960 in our district. Louis Christen, Coles County farm adviser, reports that farm operators working off the farm for 100 days or more rose from 25 percent 10 years ago to 38 percent at the present time. This increase in the number of farm operators working off the farm has brought about for the first time in history more income from off-farm employment than for on-farm operations… MATTOON – Members of Cub Scout Pack 33, sponsored by First Baptist Church, planted a tree at Mattoon Manor Nursing Home yesterday as a goodwill project in conjunction with Scouting’s 1971 Project SOAR (Save Our Natural Resources). Those participating included Jim Schnell, Mike Nichols, Anthony Tucker, Scott Morgan, Kenny Willis, Rod Thomas, Eddie Healea, Mike Schnell and Keith Tucker… CHARLESTON – Two carriage lamps were taken Saturday night from the outside wall on the east side of the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home in Charleston. The lamps were originally mounted on the first horse-drawn hearse belonging to Sam Harper, founder of the funeral home. The lamps have been in the family for more than 60 years. David and Stephen Swickard, operators of the funeral home, have issued an appeal for the lamps’ return.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – Police officer John Bennett and his partner Rex have received a national award after finding a quarter pound of cannabis in a drug search early last month. The U.S. Police Canine Association awarded Charleston’s K-9 Unit the Narcotic Catch of the Quarter for this region for the third quarter of the calendar year. Rex, a Dutch Malinois, was being used to search a suspect vehicle when he indicated the trunk, where the drugs were found. Charleston established the K-9 Unit in January 1995. Since then, Bennett and Rex have been called in for more than 100 narcotics searches…CHARLESTON – School board members voted Wednesday to retain Mitch Shick as president for the coming year. Patrice Stratton also will remain as vice president of the Charleston school board. Richard Sylvia will be the new board secretary, replacing Jack Moore in that position. The board elects its officers to one-year terms each November.

