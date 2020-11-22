Glancing Back for Nov. 22

MATTOON — Coles County farmers who were wise enough to contract this year's corn crop at around a dollar a bushel are in luck. The recent tumble in prices is causing no little consternation among some of them who did not contract. Old corn is selling today for 62 cents; new corn, 50; oats, 32. Add to the low price, one farmer said, the fact that corn shuckers are not attracted by a wage of five or six cents a bushel. They want seven cents... MATTOON — James Wiggins, employed at the Berkowitz & Sons commission house, was bitten by a "baby" tarantula late this morning. Wiggins was unloading a car of bananas when he was bitten. The spider was about as large as a man's thumb nail. Wiggins immediately pinched the little fellow to death, then sucked the blood from the wound on his hand and followed up with a tobacco poultice. His hand did not swell, and so far, he has felt no ill effects from the bite.

MATTOON — Control your cats or face the consequences, the Mattoon City Council decided last night. The council voted 4-0 to prohibit cats from running at large in the city. By ordinance, dogs already had been prohibited from being off leash in the city. The ordinance was amended to now also include cats. Mayor Wanda Ferguson asked residents to use common sense. If a cat wanders across the street or out of its yard for awhile, that wouldn't violate the intent of the ordinance, she said. The ordinance is aimed at animals that repeatedly cause problems... MATTOON — It's been 25 years since the Beatles were last in our ears and in our eyes. But with yesterday's release of "Beatles Anthology I," which contains "Free As a Bird," the Fab Four's first new song since breaking up in 1970, it seems like "Yesterday" once more. Sales were brisk at Walmart and Mister Music in Mattoon and at Positively Fourth Street Records in Charleston. "Free As a Bird" has vocals recorded by John Lennon in 1977. Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr added their instruments, voices and more lyrics to the song, which debuted on ABC-TV Sunday night.