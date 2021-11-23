Glancing Back for Nov. 23: Son misses 31 half days of school, dad fined

100 years ago,

Nov. 23, 1921

MATTOON – A union Thanksgiving Day service will be conducted by the various churches of Mattoon at the Methodist Episcopal Church tomorrow. The service will begin at 10 o’clock in the morning. Clergy from six different Mattoon churches will participate in the service… MATTOON – Justice of the Peace Gibler today fined C.E. Brown of Mattoon $5 and costs on complaint of Truant Officer W.E. Storm because of keeping his two children, Lyman and Dale, from regular attendance at Washington School. A complaint filed against Mrs. Brown was dismissed. A report made by Miss Dewey Welch, a teacher, said that Lyman Brown began school on Oct. 10, and up to Nov. 21, had been absent 22 half days. Dale Brown, in the same time period, had a record of 31 half-day absences… SPRINGFIELD – Illinois cornfields will produce an average of 35.2 bushels per acre this year, according to estimates made by S.D. Fessenden, U.S. agriculture statistician. This is 1.5 percent higher than the 10-year-average.

50 years ago, 1971

LERNA – Damage has been estimated at nearly $10,000 in a fire that destroyed an auto repair garage in Lerna yesterday, damaged a house and threatened to spread to a nearby business building. Destroyed in the blaze was a garage owned by Charles E. Sweet. Mattoon firemen estimated the damage to be $9,900, including $4,000 to the building, $5,000 to the contents and $900 to vehicles in the garage. Firemen said the blaze may have been caused by someone burning leaves near the building… CHARLESTON – The Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning gave its approval for construction of the proposed $404,000 all-weather swimming pool complex at Trojan Hill. The city and the school district may go together to construct the facility at Trojan Hill, which is school property at the present time. The school board passed a resolution earlier this month to convey the land to the city upon mutual agreement between the board, city and other participating agencies… MATTOON – Jerry Biggs, manager and secretary of the Mattoon Association of Commerce, today announced he has resigned, effective Jan. 1. He became manager and secretary in March 1968. Biggs did not reveal his future plans. Keith Branson, president of the association, said a screening committee has interviewed possible successors and has narrowed it to four finalists.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON – The amount of air traffic at Coles County Memorial Airport doesn’t warrant a control tower, and the system in place works well, the airport’s manager says. The Coles County airport is one of six in Illinois that handles commercial traffic but doesn’t have a control tower. Another is at Quincy, where 14 people were killed this week when a commuter plane collided on the ground with a private aircraft. Airport Manager Jerry Carter said Coles County has discussed the issue in the past and even made an effort for a tower, but could not justify it. If Coles County had a tower it would not operate all the time but would require two work shifts plus maintenance… CASEY – There aren’t many services that still make home deliveries, even in cities. Letter carriers walk door to door, but for those who live far from town, mail can be one more link to the outside world. So it’s for good reason that the U.S. Postal Service is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Rural Free Delivery this year. Legislation in 1892 by a congressman from Georgia mandated the service, and RFD finally became an official service in 1896. In the 19th century, rural delivery served more than 30 million customers. Even today, 100,000 rural carriers across the country deliver the mail to 25.2 million customers.

