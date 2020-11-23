Glancing Back for Nov. 23

MATTOON — Employees of Howell Asphalt were busy yesterday moving dirt at the site of the future girls softball complex near the intersection of Sixth Street and Richmond Avenue. John Dye, co-chairman of the complex committee, said initial work started last spring but a mass amount of soil has had to be leveled. He said the committee hopes to have the complex ready for play the latter part of next summer or the beginning of summer 1997. Dye said the group is "real excited to get the girls out on it and see some games played." … TOLEDO — After five months of construction, the Ryan Bridge near Toledo is open for traffic. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held yesterday with U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard and state Rep. Duane Noland doing the honors. The existing bridge was built in 1912-13 after a tornado destroyed the original steel truss in 1911. In 1989, then-Cumberland County Superintendent of Highways E.J. Huffington initiated planning for the new bridge. Plans continued under current Superintendent Gary Krueger. Owen Ryan, a member of the family for whom the bridge is named, was the first person to drive across the bridge.