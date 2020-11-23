Glancing Back for Nov. 23

100 years ago,
Nov. 23, 1920
MATTOON — A list of the postmasters who have served in the Mattoon office was received from the U.S. Post Office Department by Postmaster Poorman. James M. True, appointed July 14, 1855, when the local post office was established, was the first postmaster. Sixteen different men have served in this capacity with James H. Clark serving twice, as the eighth postmaster, from April 1869 to September 1873, and as the 10th postmaster, from November 1873 to March 1875. John Cunningham was the longest serving postmaster, from March 27, 1875, to March 7, 1887, a period of almost 12 years... MATTOON — John Raef of Mattoon, who was hunting near Olney on Saturday with Gardner Throm, was accidentally shot by Throm, the charge hitting him full in the face. One of the leaden pellets pierced the lid of one eye and lodged back of the eyeball. Other parts of the face also received some of the shot. The young man is employed at the State National Bank and will be away from his duties for several days.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Last-minute additions of fresh produce were added to 15 boxes of food for needy families yesterday. Approximately 410 cans of food were collected by 10 children of the Mattoon Seventh Day Adventist Church School. Two evenings were spent by the children, accompanied by four adults, in collecting the food. Children participating in the food collection were Kathy Figgins, Cheryl and Gregory Meier, Tim Sheets, Lisa Hasbrook, Billy Tabbert, Melody Edwards, Gary and Donnie Gravil and Ronald Haugh... MATTOON — Donald Sinner and Warren Taylor captured the championship of the ninth annual Mattoon City Bridge Tournament yesterday. Sinner and Taylor, two of the younger competitors in the tournament, totaled 367 points to defeat defending champions Earl Bennett and Ron Wolf, who had 344½. A total of 28 pairs participated in the event held at the Holiday Inn. Players from Charleston, Rantoul, Paxton, Paris and Decatur also played. In third place was Mr. and Mrs. Charles Rogers with 335 points, fourth was Forrest Smith and Lee Steinmetz with 330 and in fifth was Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Metzger with 325 points.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Employees of Howell Asphalt were busy yesterday moving dirt at the site of the future girls softball complex near the intersection of Sixth Street and Richmond Avenue. John Dye, co-chairman of the complex committee, said initial work started last spring but a mass amount of soil has had to be leveled. He said the committee hopes to have the complex ready for play the latter part of next summer or the beginning of summer 1997. Dye said the group is "real excited to get the girls out on it and see some games played." … TOLEDO — After five months of construction, the Ryan Bridge near Toledo is open for traffic. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held yesterday with U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard and state Rep. Duane Noland doing the honors. The existing bridge was built in 1912-13 after a tornado destroyed the original steel truss in 1911. In 1989, then-Cumberland County Superintendent of Highways E.J. Huffington initiated planning for the new bridge. Plans continued under current Superintendent Gary Krueger. Owen Ryan, a member of the family for whom the bridge is named, was the first person to drive across the bridge.
