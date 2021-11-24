Glancing Back for Nov. 24: Thief makes play for county treasurer's duck

MATTOON – Improvements on the property of the city of Mattoon since last year, including improvements at the Paradise Lake preservation, have given the impression of an off-year in building. When returns were collected, however, the total of building and improvement enterprises for the year ran up to $578,000. Thirty-six new homes costing $130,300, have been erected in Mattoon in the past 12 months. There has been a considerable amount of repairing of homes, with alterations and additions, and the total from those jobs reported runs to $89,700… CHARLESTON – Supervisor E.N. Carter of Oakland sent a fine duck to Joe B. Lane, deputy Coles County treasurer, who at once pronounced the duck would be the one meat on the Lane Thanksgiving Day table. But he came very near not having the fowl for the Lane family feast today. Mr. Lane had placed the crate and duck on the window sill of the courthouse to remain until he went home that afternoon. But Mart Neal, who likes duck on Thanksgiving, made a grand sneak to the west side of the courthouse, “copped” the fowl and started to make his getaway. He was detected in the act and made to disgorge his “ill gotten meat” to the county official who placed a special guard over the bird until nightfall… MATTOON – The 14th census of the United States reveals some interesting facts and figures. It shows Mattoon’s official 1920 population is 13,552, with 6,696 males and 6,856 females. The number of native white residents is 13,103; foreign-born whites, 269; Negroes, 178; all other races, two. Illiteracy figures show the number of residents age 10 and above is 11,077 with the number of illiterate at 147, which is 1.3 percent. The number of dwellings in Mattoon is 3,192 with the number of Mattoon families at 3,465. Total population of Charleston in 1920 was 6,615 with 3,179 males and 3,436 females. There were 30 Negroes.