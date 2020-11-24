Glancing Back for Nov. 24

ASHMORE — Olen Humphries of Ashmore established what is believed to be the Coles County corn husking record on his father's farm northeast of Ashmore by shucking 154 bushels and 50 pounds of corn, besides scooping it, before quitting time. This is one of the best records, it is believed, in the state... MATTOON — Owing to the absence of Manager Maurice Andrews and Captain Kidwell, the lineup of Mattoon High School, in its Thanksgiving Day contest with Shelbyville, is to be considerably weakened. Captain Kidwell has been suffering for some time with an infection of the back. He did not play Saturday when the Green and Gold played Georgetown to a 7-7 tie. Manager Andrews was compelled to have the end of one of his fingers taken off a few days ago because of the presence of a felon.

CHARLESTON — Ted L. Kirkland, 22, of Mattoon was ordered bound over to the grand jury today in Coles County Circuit Court in connection with a charge of "contempt of the flag." Kirkland was arrested by Mattoon police Thursday at Gill's Walk-In Restaurant while Kirkland was eating there. Kirkland was charged by State's Attorney L. Stanton Dotson with two counts of "contempt of the flag." Kirkland had an image of the flag on the crotch of his pants. The case is being prosecuted as a felony... MATTOON — Police officials cited an incident which occurred Monday in Mattoon as showing some people are honest. Earl Armstrong Jr. of Mattoon picked up a wallet containing $138 in the middle of the crosswalk at 17th Street and Broadway Avenue and then took it to the police station. Michael M. Schweighart, 83, of Route 1 Humboldt, had reported that he had lost the billfold. He plans to pick it up today at the police station... SPRINGFIELD — Wayne Maxey of Mattoon became the new Illinois singles trap shooting champion recently at the Illinois State Trap Shoot. Maxey shot a score of 199 out of 200 and then took the championship in a shootoff by breaking 24 of 25 targets. A field of 782 shooters entered the competition. Maxey edged Marty Ashley of Taylorville for the title.