Glancing Back for Nov. 25: Spitting in public place garners fine for taxi driver in Mattoon

MATTOON – The drillers on the Dobbs farm where oil was discovered last week, after operations extending over several months, were hard at work the last two days pouring cement into the hole for the purpose of shutting off the water, in order that the tract quantity of oil in the well may be ascertained. The cement will need to set for several days after which the water will be bailed out and then the question that has caused so much comment, argument and speculation for the past week since news of the discovery of oil was given will be definitely settled and the amount of oil in the well at this depth will be determined… MATTOON – Playing in mud and with water in some places inches deep, Mattoon High School turned their Turkey Day game with Shelbyville into an impromptu track meet, running up a score of 72-0. In order not to disappoint the fans at the game, Mattoon also added an attraction of scoring several touchdowns by diving into a pool of water just over the goal line at the north end of the field. The Mattoon American Legion team did not fare as well, losing to the Charleston Legion in the deciding game of the best-of-three series by a score of 6-0. Inability to stop Turner and Wilson cost the Mattoon squad. Both teams are made up of men who are military service veterans… MATTOON – Ed Jones, a taxicab driver, was found guilty of violating the Mattoon city ordinance against spitting in a public place. Judge Russell assessed the minimum fine of $2 and costs. Jones was arrested on Thanksgiving Day on a complaint by T.J. Cronin, special agent of the Illinois Central Railway. Cronin testified that while standing outside the Illinois Central station, Jones, who was inside, stepped outside and spat within a foot of him. All of Jones’ witnesses testified that while Jones had opened the door, they had not seen him spit. City Attorney Hannah urged a verdict of guilty in order that the ordinance against spitting would not become merely one in writing but not put into effect.