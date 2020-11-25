Glancing Back for Nov. 25

100 years ago,
Nov. 25, 1920
MATTOON — Business houses of the city generally are closed today in observance of Thanksgiving. In most instances, the establishments are closed for the day, while in the remainder of cases, the employees have half a holiday. The railroad shops are working only enough men to keep the trains moving, the remainder of the force being off for the day. Neither the rural nor the local mail carriers are going out on their routes today. Special delivery letters will be sent out and post office box mail is being distributed as usual... MATTOON — With the granting of a charter to the Coles County Children's Home Association a few days ago, the probability is that in the near future definite steps will be taken for the erection of a suitable place for the care of children of the county found to be dependent and in need of public protection. The committee with State's Attorney Andrews as chairman, consists of E.C. Craig, F.M. Schulhoff and Mrs. Emma Phillips, all of Mattoon; William J. Kenny, Henry A. Neal and Mrs. Ida Starr, all of Charleston; Ferdinand Homann, Humboldt Township; Clint Hall, Oakland Township; and Mrs. Rosa Hamblen Balch, Pleasant Grove Township.
50 years ago, 1970
CHICAGO — The Illinois Commerce Commission today ordered the Illinois Central Railroad to upgrade its Panama Limited passenger train and issued unusually strict compliance procedures. The commission's interim order requires the IC to restore dining and lounge cars on a daily basis in lieu of the combination dining-counter-lounge car in service on weekdays. The railroad also was told that sleeping car service must be continued on the Panama Limited, which comes through Mattoon on its Chicago to New Orleans route... CHARLESTON — A tentative decision has been made to build a $260,000 municipal outdoor swimming pool at the new Kiwanis Park in Charleston, it was announced last night. Announcement was made by a special nine-member committee comprised of representatives of city government, the school board and the recreation board. Members of the committee generally agreed it would be difficult to obtain adequate funds to build an enclosed swimming pool complex for year-round operation at Trojan Hill. Estimated cost of the project is about $490,000.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON— The weather outside wasn't frightful, but retailers said the shopping still was delightful. Moderate temperatures and sunny skies, weather that historically tends to keep shoppers away from malls and big ticket items at individual retailers, didn't stop waves of consumers from flooding area stores on the biggest shopping day of the season. Analysts predict strong sales for stores such as Kmart and Walmart, while nostalgia is said to be driving shoppers back to the big department stores such as Sears and JC Penney... CHARLESTON — An Eastern Illinois University student remains hospitalized in Normal with meningococcal meningitis, which is not a highly contagious form of the disease. Jennifer Saunders, 21, a senior from Normal, left EIU on Nov. 17 for fall break and was admitted to BroMenn Regional Medical Center in Bloomington the following morning. Dr. Richard Larson, EIU Health Service director, said yesterday that Saunders' condition continues to improve. In March 1994, an EIU student died from meningococcemia, which is different from the illness contracted by Saunders.
