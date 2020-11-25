Glancing Back for Nov. 25

MATTOON — Business houses of the city generally are closed today in observance of Thanksgiving. In most instances, the establishments are closed for the day, while in the remainder of cases, the employees have half a holiday. The railroad shops are working only enough men to keep the trains moving, the remainder of the force being off for the day. Neither the rural nor the local mail carriers are going out on their routes today. Special delivery letters will be sent out and post office box mail is being distributed as usual... MATTOON — With the granting of a charter to the Coles County Children's Home Association a few days ago, the probability is that in the near future definite steps will be taken for the erection of a suitable place for the care of children of the county found to be dependent and in need of public protection. The committee with State's Attorney Andrews as chairman, consists of E.C. Craig, F.M. Schulhoff and Mrs. Emma Phillips, all of Mattoon; William J. Kenny, Henry A. Neal and Mrs. Ida Starr, all of Charleston; Ferdinand Homann, Humboldt Township; Clint Hall, Oakland Township; and Mrs. Rosa Hamblen Balch, Pleasant Grove Township.