Glancing Back for Nov. 26: CIPS crews kept busy by first ice storm of season

100 years ago,

Nov. 26, 1921

MATTOON – A new automobile trail, to be known as “The Ham Trail,” has been mapped out between Mattoon and Hammond. It was to have been gone over Thursday by a committee but the condition of the road because of the heavy rain caused postponement for a few days. The following officers for the trail were elected Larkin Eakle, Arthur, president; Henry Conlin, Mattoon, vice president; Hugh Rigney, Arthur, secretary; and Jonas Kauffman, Arcola, treasurer. All but three miles of this trail already are oiled road. This un-oiled section is just south of Cooks Mills… MATTOON – The Young People’s Society of the Union Congregational Church this evening will hold a debate between several of the members and others. The subject to be debated is “Resolved: That All Fun is Devilish.” The sides will be taken by Leo Schofield and Miss Opal Luby on the negative and John Lemons and Beryl McCoy on the affirmative.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – The Sears Roebuck and Co. store at 1405 Broadway in Mattoon will be moved to a temporary location soon before a new facility is constructed for the store in the Cross County Mall. The temporary Sears store will be in the former J.C. Penney location at 1522-24 Broadway until May 21. A Sears spokesman said the present location will close Dec. 4 and the store will reopen in the new location on Dec. 8. The present Sears site will soon be the location of an expanded Central National Bank facility… TUSCOLA – Stopping construction of the $63.3 million Lincoln Lake “would be completely impossible,” U.S. Rep. George E. Shipley, D-Olney, told Douglas County opponents of the project yesterday. Shipley made similar statements three times during a tour of areas in Douglas County which critics claim will be adversely affected if Lincoln Lake is constructed. While Shipley several times repeated his belief the lake project could not be stopped, but noted that solutions could be found to the drainage problems.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON – Freezing rain and strong winds brought tree limbs and power lines down across East-Central Illinois last night. Crews from Central Illinois Public Service Co. were busy throughout the night responding to power outages caused by falling lines and tree limbs in the wake of the first ice storm of the season. The combination of wind and freezing rain caused about 100 power outages in Mattoon alone, a CIPS spokesman said. Tuscola and Shelbyville also had numerous outages, but Charleston had only 10 or 15 outages. Paris and Newton reported minimal damage. Local weather observer Dalias Price recorded 1.1 inches of rain yesterday up to 7 p.m… TOLEDO – Cumberland Internet Inc. is up and running, and free informational meetings have been scheduled for anyone interested in learning about the Internet, with the first one set for this evening. The free sessions are designed to let residents know what the Internet is, how to use it and what its capabilities are, said Clair Kaye, co-owner of Cumberland Internet. The service allows computer users in Greenup, Toledo, Neoga and Casey to access the Internet without the charge of a long distance telephone call. About 90 people have subscribed to the Internet service to date, and owners say the business has the capacity to host up to 320 subscribers... CHARLESTON – Matt Hughes’ title led four Eastern Illinois University wrestlers who placed Saturday in the season-opening St. Louis Invitational. Hughes, who earned All-American honors by finishing eighth at last year’s NCAA tournament, won all four of his matches to claim the 158-pound championship.

